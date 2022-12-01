MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Nixed After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down

Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that a deal for the rapper to buy it had been taken off the table by mutual agreement.

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company said in a statement, adding pointedly, “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.