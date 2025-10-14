MAGA Host Bizarrely Flaunts Unflattering Angle to Rally Behind Trump

A Newsmax host is determined to help President Donald Trump feel better about his “worst” photo of all time.

Greg Kelly posted a photo of himself taken from a low angle in solidarity with Trump’s TIME magazine cover, which the president blasted in a late-night Truth Social post for being “unflattering.”

“I agree with President TRUMP-any photo from ‘down there’ is a Ridiculous Way to ‘take a picture’ -NO ONE looks good from that angle,” Kelly wrote on X. “However, Both POTUS and I can ‘pull it off’—i guess the Joke is on TIME MAGAZINE. Who knew they were still a ‘thing.’”

I agree with President TRUMP-any photo from "down there" is a Ridiculous Way to "take a picture"_ -NO ONE looks good from that angle. However, Both POTUS and I can "pull it off"—i guess the Joke is on TIME MAGAZINE. Who knew they were still a "thing" -ps: Vest by Bottega Veneta pic.twitter.com/jRZJEzyqAr — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) October 14, 2025

Donald Trump was unhappy with his latest TIME magazine cover. Getty Images/Time

After Israeli hostages in Gaza were released under a deal brokered by Trump, the magazine published a fawning cover celebrating “his triumph” and called the American president “the leader Israel needed.”

“Are you proud to be an American?” Kelly asked his viewers on Tuesday. “You really should be—there’s no other country in the world that could pull anything like this off.”

Although Trump took note of TIME’s “relatively good story,” he was focused on something else.

“The picture may be the Worst of All Time,” he wrote in a raging Truth Social post Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. Washington time. “Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

The president raged about his TIME cover in a Truth Social post. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

Trump took issue with how the image “disappeared” his hair and made it appear that he had a floating crown—but an “extremely small” one.

The cover image triggered yet another MAGA meltdown, with conservatives accusing the magazine of intentionally trying to make Trump look bad.

“This picture doesn’t even look like Trump,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee said.

This picture doesn’t even look like Trump https://t.co/kvyKSJak18 pic.twitter.com/PrnqxEqpoN — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 14, 2025

Kari Lake, a Trump loyalist and acting chief of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, came up with an alternative to Kelly’s solidarity selfie by circulating a fake TIME magazine cover about the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

“Share this cover so that the world sees the strength of our great President Trump instead of the one the fake news Time magazine put out,” she wrote on X. “Time magazine uses the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him.”

Share this cover so that the world sees the strength of our great President Trump instead of the one the fake news Time magazine put out.



Time magazine uses the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him. pic.twitter.com/okK0tK9jmI — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 13, 2025

TIME didn’t immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

But Trump might have bigger issues than how his hair looked on the cover. Several social media users have poked fun at the president’s throat, which has been likened to female genitalia.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has become the Democrats’ chief troll, posted a meme censoring Trump’s throat in an apparent reference to the vagina jokes.