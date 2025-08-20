MAGA Host’s Makeup Artist Allegedly Killed by Son

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren’s makeup artist has died in Virginia after she was allegedly shot by her son, TMZ reported. Officers were dispatched to an Arlington apartment around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to find Travis Renee Baldwin, 57, with a gunshot wound, according to investigating police. Baldwin was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital. Her 27-year-old son Logan Chrisinger was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bond in the Arlington county jail. A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to police. Van Susteren posted a shocked statement on Tuesday upon hearing of Baldwin’s death, writing, “What sadness…. my Newsmax make up artist of 3 1/2 years, and years at @ABC @espn etc. and a friend to all of her colleagues… was murdered over the weekend.” She added that Baldwin had just done her makeup on Friday for her show, The Record with Greta Van Susteren. “Of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her,” wrote Van Susteren. The pundit left Fox News in 2016 and had stints at NBC News and Gray Television before landing at Newsmax in 2022.

