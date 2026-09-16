Politics

MAGA House Republicans Give Themselves Epic Vacation

HOME TIME!

The move staves off an impeachment vote against Pete Hegseth and gives embattled Republicans more time to campaign.

Farrah Tomazin
Farrah Tomazin 

Political Correspondent

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the media, flanked by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), after the U.S. Senate voted to end a partial government shutdown that has snarled airports across the country, though it did not resolve a dispute over immigration enforcement that prompted the six-week standoff in the first place, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2026.
Leah Millis/Reuters

House Republicans are clocking off until after the midterm election, canceling Thursday’s vote and staving off an impeachment vote against Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

Speaker Mike Johnson had already scrapped two full weeks of the September session, leaving lawmakers with just four days of scheduled legislative work before the election.

pete hegseth
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands on the steps of the Pentagon before an honor cordon to greet Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, not pictured, at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Now they are leaving even earlier, heading home Wednesday night after a week of work, after he canceled Thursday’s votes.

The move caps off a year that has produced a decidedly mixed legislative record.

Through the end of August, just 34 public bills had been enacted into law, according to an analysis by No Labels, which described that as the lowest total in its comparison of midterm-year Congresses.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks with reporters after House votes in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks with reporters after House votes in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The decision to cancel the rest of the working week comes as the midterm election campaign kicks into gear, with House GOP members needing to campaign aggressively to hold on to their majority.

The task has been made even more challenging as Donald Trump has made himself central to the campaign, even as his approval ratings hit a record low.

But Johnson’s decision to end the week early also allows members to avoid having to take a vote on an impeachment resolution introduced by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie targeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, over the unauthorized war in Iran and other abuses of power.

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaks with a reporter after introducing a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in connection with the U.S. conflict with Iran, on the floor of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 15, 2026.
GOP rebel Thomass Massie voted in favor of the resolution and is also trying to impeach Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

House Republicans had only returned to the Hill on Monday after a lengthy summer recess. They passed several relatively low-profile measures, including bills concerning bird habitat and invasive species, before turning Tuesday to a series of politically charged votes.

These included a Democratic impeachment resolution targeting Donald Trump, while the House again voted to end Trump’s war in Iran—this time 220-204, with seven Republicans joining Democrats.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest items on Congress’ to-do list remain unfinished, with issues such as AI regulation and other major measures left hanging, while a renewed push by Republicans to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files is now effectively postponed until after the election.

Farrah Tomazin

Farrah Tomazin

Political Correspondent

farrah.tomazin@thedailybeast.com

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