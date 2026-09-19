MAGA Icon Pat Boone, 92, Reads Riot Act to ‘Tired’ Trump, 80

A legendary pop singer and lifelong Republican has heard enough from President Donald Trump.

Pat Boone, 92, lectured Trump on the value of silence in a two-minute video urging the president to “quit talking” so he can learn to be more “polite and respectful” and earn more support “while there is still time.”

Boone, a teen idol of the 1950s and ’60s, was one of the biggest recording stars of his time. He sold millions of records and starred in a string of Hollywood musicals, including April Love.

The pop singer, 92, is a lifelong Republican who has endorsed dozens of conservative candidates. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The iconic crooner also made his mark in politics by endorsing dozens of conservative candidates throughout the years. He has been a staunch Trump supporter since 2016.

“Right now, I feel like you’re very tired,” he told Trump in a video posted to social media on Friday. “And I’m worried that many of us haven’t prayed enough for you because I think you’re wearing out and you’re feeling the pressure and expressing yourself in ways that are not becoming to you. They’re not presidential.”

“So may I recommend something very highly that you be quiet, that you quit talking about the things that you want to be, people to be proud of,” he continued. “Let them discover those things for themselves.”

Pat Boone appealed to President Donald Trump through a video posted on Friday. Pat Boone on X

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Boone previously told BeliefNet that he met Trump at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser when he was still the star of the reality show The Apprentice. He described Trump as “a very accomplished younger man” at the time.

But Boone seems to think Trump, now 80, is losing his touch—and offered some words of wisdom to help him get it back.

Boone thinks Trump needs to step away from the mic for a bit. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Boone recommended that Trump avoid talking to the press for a while so he can take some time for introspection.

“Let there be nobody to ask you any questions. Nobody to hear what you wanna say or possibly brag about. And then as you hear nothing, the deafening roar of silence, it may convince you that being like Ronald Reagan and using a sense of humor, as well as being very polite and respectful will get you more hearers, better reporting, more support while there is still time,” he said.