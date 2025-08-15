MAGA YouTuber Benny Johnson dedicated a segment of his show on Thursday to rage against Jen Psaki after the MSNBC host called him out on her program.

Johnson claimed Psaki had a “hysterical meltdown” live on air while discussing the topic of Edward “Big Balls” Coristine. He also claimed his comments “broke” her. At one point, the YouTuber played memes of Psaki, including dancing to one with her head on Gwen Stefani’s body parodying the “Hollaback Girl” video.

The outburst came after Psaki on Wednesday criticized Johnson’s appearance at a White House press briefing to criticize crime in D.C.

Psaki highlighted Johnson’s question asking Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt if Trump will consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Edward “Big Balls” Coristine after an alleged carjacking attack earlier this month.

“Perhaps it’s something he would consider,” Leavitt replied.

Benny Johnson features on MSNBC with Jen Psaki. screen grab

On MSNBC’s The Briefing later that night, Psaki said “Benny, I have to hand it to you, that didn’t disappoint with the insanity of that question.”

She continued, “As for ‘Big Balls’–which I can’t believe we have to say on a TV show but here we are in 2025–I mean, what happened to him was horrible and I wish him a speedy recovery. Everybody should.”

The host then said people who usually receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom have “decades of public service” or “storied careers” under their belt.

“They aren’t a 19-year-old software engineer,” Psaki said. “So I don’t see how he would make the nomination list, but then again, this is the Donald Trump presidency, so who knows?”

On his YouTube show Thursday, Johnson claimed Psaki was “having a hysterical meltdown forcing [the words] ‘Big Balls’ into her mouth live on MSNBC.”

The YouTuber also claimed the MSNBC host had “lost her mind over us” and labelled his episode, “I broke Jen Psaki.” He added that “getting a chance to ask a question at the White House is frickin’ awesome.”

The Daily Beast has contacted MSNBC for comment.

My official response to Jen Psaki.



Thanks for melting down over our White House press briefing reporting. We even featured you in our "Salt That Lib" segment in honor of it.



After years of memeing her, we finally caused a full-on meltdown… and got her to say “Big Balls” on… pic.twitter.com/Fj23Y5pMKg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2025

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking in the “Big Balls” case, with the Metropolitan Police Department saying last week multiple suspects in the incident remained at large.

Johnson hailed the incident as an act of “bravery” on Coristine’s part, claiming it was “heroism that we rarely ever see in modern society” and that he deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “That’s what I believe,” he added.

“Getting beat within an inch of his life and left bloody and left for dead on the side of the road... thankfully, ”Big Balls" is in recovery right now from his injuries,” he continued.

Benny Johnson dancing to a Jen Psaki meme on his YouTube show. screen grab

President Trump posted a bloodied photo of Coristine on his Truth Social account and has used him as the poster-boy for his threat for a federal takeover of D.C. to lower the crime rate.

The president also called the teenager a “beautiful, handsome guy” and said he had personally called to check in on him.

Coristine made headlines earlier this year when he was hired by Elon Musk to overhaul the federal government as part of DOGE, his ballsy nickname coming from his LinkedIn profile.

After quitting DOGE in June, he has since been working as a special government employee in the Social Security Administration.