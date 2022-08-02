MAGA Influencer’s Social Media Blabbing Leads to Jan. 6 Charges
‘WE ARE HERE TO DIE’
Trumpland social media influencer William Kit—better known as Semore Views to his 37,200 YouTube subscribers and 78,700 Instagram followers—was arrested Tuesday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The feds were tipped off in December by someone who provided images of him at the riot, a statement of facts reveals, but they also didn’t have to look far for corroborating evidence: Kit posted a video on YouTube that placed him at the Capitol that day. “There is a fucking price to pay for freedom,” Kit allegedly said in the video, donning an American flag bandana and a red shirt that read “I am Semore Views” as he stood in front of a line of cops. “We are here to die for this shit today...” The video reportedly shows him inside the Capitol building and later exiting through a broken window. Kit faces a slew of charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building as well as disorderly conduct with intent to disrupt the government.