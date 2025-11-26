MAGA Insists Real Vivek Ramaswamy Policy Proposal is AI

MAGA has tried to excuse a real clip of Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy proposing “year-round” school as AI.

In a video titled “Here’s how Republicans win in 2026,” Ramaswamy went through several ideas “to bring down costs now.”

For his final idea, the 40-year-old Republican said, “Let’s make parenting more affordable by making school year-round and going til four o’clock instead of three o’clock, so you don’t have to pay for childcare.”

Ramaswamy deleted a video in which he called for "year-round" school on Monday afternoon. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The video was posted on Monday afternoon and was up for several hours before it was deleted and replaced with a version that removed Ramaswamy’s year-round school proposal. He did, however, leave the original up on his Threads account. It is unclear why Ramaswamy deleted the proposal from his other platforms.

The cut proposal was clipped and reposted to X by Ramaswamy’s Democratic opponent in the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial race, Dr. Amy Acton, on Monday night.

As Acton’s post spread online, MAGA voices were convinced she had AI-generated the video in an attempt to smear Ramaswamy.

MAGA was quick to claim that the video was AI generated. X

“Dr Lockdown falling for AI videos the same way she fell for Covid doomerism,” wrote MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec.

“If you’re a candidate and you share AI-altered videos of another candidate and pass it off as reality, you should be fined a lot of money,” wrote Gabe Guidarini, chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation.

MAGA author Nick Adams also chimed in, declaring, “This is AI.”

“Blowing a massive hole in public school budgets by forcing teachers and students into year-round school is yet another example of how out of touch Vivek Ramaswamy is with Ohioans,” said Philip Stein, Acton’s campaign manager. “No wonder his own supporters think his videos are AI.”

Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ramaswamy has not advocated for year-round school before Monday. On his campaign website, he writes, “I want Ohio... to become the leading state in the country for kids to get a world-class education, starting from a young age, where they excel in math, reading, writing, and critical thinking.”

He had previously advocated for “standards” in Ohio education, introducing AI into the classroom, allowing individual school choice, and focusing on literacy.

Ramaswamy, a former biotech CEO, ran for president in 2024 as a far-right, “anti-woke” candidate, but dropped out of the Republican primary after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses. He has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump throughout his political career.