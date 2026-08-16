MAGA Ladies Spill on Brutal Reality of Working for Trump

Women working under President Donald Trump are speaking out about the toll that the job can take, given the beauty standards and the president’s demanding nature.

Several MAGA women told The Daily Mail that they didn’t blame outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for wanting to leave. While Leavitt cited a desire to spend more time with her young children, she was also reportedly fed up with the constant demands from Trump.

Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Some women revealed that the constant pressure to keep up with the latest beauty standards, which can include daily blowouts and regular Botox treatments, can also grow tiresome.

“It gets to be utterly draining,” one MAGA woman said of working for Trump.

Leavitt is still expected to remain close to the president. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“You have to be exceptional at your job, which is a given, but if you’re a woman you have to look a certain way, dress a certain way and be available 24/7, because this is a President who barely sleeps,” she explained.

“Add to that the pressure of a family at home and it’s no wonder so many of us flame out,” she added.

Blanche Sprague, one of Trump’s former executives from his days as a New York socialite, told The Daily Mail that it was exhausting working “like a nanny” to keep up with his demands.

“He used to call me up at night and say, ‘Did you know that there’s a soda bottle in front of Trump Plaza?’ and I would have to make sure that it was picked up right away because he would drive past again to see that it was gone,” she recalled.

Sources said Trump's demands can grow exhausting. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Some defenders of the president’s demands asserted that it was not Trump’s behavior exactly that drives women to focus on appearance, but “female competition” among his staffers.

“He doesn’t force these women to have 6 am blow-outs or get plastic surgery or go on weight-loss drugs,” one person said.

“They get the Botox and fillers because the White House is a competitive place,” they added. “Everyone is vying for his attention.”

Being a woman in Trump's inner circle can be exhausting, sources told the Daily Mail. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Sources also revealed that for some of the lower-level staffers, the juice just isn’t worth the squeeze with the high-pressure nature of the work and the relatively low salaries compared to other entry-level political gigs in Washington.

“You are expected to look a certain way. Most of the women at the White House get their hair blown out at least twice a week before work and then there is pressure to go to the gym and dress well,” one source explained to the Mail.

“A lot of the younger aides don’t make that much money. You’re talking maybe $50,000 to $70,000 a year. It’s not only a stressful business working in Trump’s world – it’s an expensive one,” they elaborated.

Keeping up with regular beauty treatments acceptable to MAGA standards can become exhausting, sources explained. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Still, in addition to Leavitt, six other women from Trump’s inner circle have departed since the start of the year: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, embattled Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson and Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson.

In his post announcing her departure, the president said that Leavitt will be moving into a new role as an “outside advisor” to “work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

Leavitt cited a desire to spend more time with her two young children in her resignation. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Sources told the Mail that even though she is leaving the podium, Trump will likely still be frequently calling her up in her new role.