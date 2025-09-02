MAGA Launches Campaign for Trump to Hit Hollywood

President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters want him back on the big screen.

MAGA diehards clamored for Trump to return to Hollywood after disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen said the president was a “very good actor” when he appeared in his 1998 film Celebrity.

“Trump’s already the main character of American politics, might as well give Hollywood the sequel,” one supporter wrote on X.

“I love this idea!” another added.

Allen praised Trump's on and off-screen performance. Truth Social

Allen floated the idea himself on Monday’s episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, where the filmmaker complimented the president’s on and off-screen performance.

“I’m one of the few people who can say he directed Trump,” Allen said. “He was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly.”

“I could direct him now. If he would let me direct him now that he’s president, I think I could do wonders,” he added.

Trump seemed to approve of the idea, sharing a link on Truth Social to a Variety article about Allen’s desire to hire him again.

The Annie Hall director, who controversially married his ex-wife’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, in 1997, said he’s a Democrat and voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Though Allen disagrees with Trump on “99%” of issues, the president was a “very good” and “charismatic” actor, he insisted.

“He was pleasant to work with and very professional, very polite to everyone. Very, you know, as I say, I would like to direct him now as president and let me make the decisions. But that’s not gonna happen,” he said.

MAGA supporters seized on Allen’s political preference as proof that his praise must be valid.

🇺🇸 EVEN WOODY ALLEN ADMITS TRUMP'S A GREAT ACTOR AND PROFESSIONAL



Liberal Hollywood director disagrees with Trump "99 percent" politically but can't deny the truth.



On set Trump was courteous, professional, magnetic.



Woody Allen:



"He was pleasant to work with, very… pic.twitter.com/EaRS9snqZA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 1, 2025

“Liberal Hollywood director disagrees with Trump ’99 percent’ politically but can’t deny the truth,” one person tweeted.

“Trump is a man of many talents,” one person wrote on X. “Woody Allen doesn’t like Trump or his policies, but he can respect the man for his skill.”

Trump is a man of many talents.



Woody Allen doesn't like Trump or his policies, but he can respect the man for his skill. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 1, 2025

Also during the podcast appearance, the Manhattan director addressed the scandals that derailed his career with Maher claiming Allen was “a victim of the over-excesses of the #MeToo movement and wokeness.”

In 1993, Allen faced allegations of sexually abusing his 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, at Mia Farrow’s Connecticut home, which he’s repeatedly denied.

Allen said he’s fortunate that he wasn’t canceled earlier in his life, since it could have potentially derailed his career.