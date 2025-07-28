MAGA Lawmaker Misspells Name of State in Senate Campaign Launch

Republican Georgia Congressman Mike Collins launched a Senate bid this week, but the campaign kickoff included one cringeworthy misstep: his campaign misspelled Georgia in one of its videos.

A video posted on X by the Mike Collins War Room on Sunday included a graphic that read “Georiga, let’s ride!” rather than “Georgia, let’s ride!”

The video was posted just before the MAGA lawmaker officially announced he would run to try and unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in the competitive Georgia Senate race on Monday.

The battleground state has what is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races of the 2026 midterms after Donald Trump won it in 2024 despite it being represented by two Democratic senators.

A screenshot of the Mike Collins Senate campaign video that misspelled Georgia, the same day the MAGA lawmaker launched his Senate bid in the battleground state. https://x.com/TeamOverhaulGA

The Georgia businessman whose family owns a trucking company was first elected to the House to represent the state’s 10th district in 2022.

In the post on July 27, the campaign wrote: “Mike Collins is ready to put the hammer down and get it done,” along with the video that misspelled the state’s name.

Collins officially launched his campaign the following morning, but has been retweeting X posts from the war room account.

Mike Collins is ready to put the hammer down and get it done. pic.twitter.com/lgmJcHBd9k — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) July 27, 2025

Luckily for Collins, the video posted on Monday from his own account for the launch did manage to spell Georgia correctly.

“It’s time to send a trucker to the U.S. Senate to steamroll the radical left, deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda, and put the people of Georgia back in the driver’s seat,” Collins said in his launch video, which touted Trump’s so-called “big beautiful bill” and ending DEI.

Rep. Mike Collins standing behind President Donald Trump as seen in an image on his campaign website after the MAGA lawmaker launched a Senate bid in Georgia. mikecollinsga.com

However, more than 24 hours after the misspelled video was posted, it was still up on the campaign X page.

Collins is the latest Republican to enter the GOP Senate primary in Georgia.

Rep. Buddy Collins also launched a Senate bid earlier this year as another Trump-aligned MAGA Republican looking to flip the Senate seat from blue to red next year.