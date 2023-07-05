MAGA Lawyer Lin Wood Calls It Quits Rather Than Face Disbarment
QUIT WHILE YOU’RE BEHIND
Conspiracy theorist attorney Lin Wood has asked the State Bar of Georgia to allow him to retire his law license after the bar mulled a disbarment for the pro-Trump lawyer. Wood, who helped launch the Stop The Steal movement, became a top promoter of election fraud hoaxes after the 2020 presidential election. But some of his more outlandish claims, including his open embrace of the QAnon conspiracy theory, have led to a deluge of legal challenges, including a lawsuit from former colleagues, and disciplinary proceedings in Georgia, where the bar held a hearing this spring to assess his fitness to practice law. In a July 4 letter to the bar, Wood requested that he “be permitted to transfer to Retired Status” immediately. “I understand that this request is unqualified, irrevocable and permanent,” he wrote. In a post on Telegram that same day, Wood announced that “Today, I AM RETIRED!!! The State Bar of Georgia has agreed to drop the disciplinary cases against me in return for my agreement to take the status of RETIRED.”