MAGA ‘Loser’ Wants It to Be Illegal for Women to Own Dogs

Far-right creeps say the darnedest things, and a few of their recent insane soundbites were played on this week’s bonus episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast. These were some of the most absurd yet, from a clip of a Missouri State Senator backing marriage for 12-year-olds to one of a far-right Trump supporter calling to make women’s dog ownership illegal.

First up, show hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy listen to a clip of a Republican named Webster Barnaby (R-FL) comparing trans people to mutants from X-Men during a hearing. (He later apologized.)

“We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet. This is the planet Earth where God created men, male, and women, female. I’m a proud Christian, conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence,” he says in the clip.

“Sir, take your ass to Mars, too,” Danielle chimes in. “I’m so sick and tired. Like ‘God created blah, blah.’ Everybody doesn’t believe in your same God. Everybody doesn’t read from your same Bible of evil and despair. So mutants, whatever, X-Men, fantastic, they all have special powers, they’re all really fucking cool.”

“They’re also the good guys,” adds Andy of the X-Men, pointing out that Barnaby apparently doesn’t even realize that mutants are still humans and not aliens.

Then, they react to a social media “selfie-style” clip of alt-right Trump supporter Ethan Schmidt-Crockett that is so wild it doesn’t seem real. In it, Schmidt-Crockett says that women, particularly single women, shouldn’t own dogs.

“An issue has recently came to my attention and that’s the issue of women owning dogs. Okay? You know, if a single woman owns a dog, that is a major red flag. Major red flag. You know, every woman I’ve ever seen that’s single and has a dog, especially a male dog, you know, they have no control over the dog. Okay? It’s super weird. Super cringe. And you know, it should be outlawed in the United States. We need to pass legislation against this,” he begins to say in a very long rant in which he also says that he’s been attacked by these dogs belonging to single women.

He does think there should be one exception, though, to this anti-female dog owner rule he’d like to enact.

To which, Andy responds “Oh my god, what a loser.”

Plus! Comedian Josh Gondelman joins this episode to talk about what it was like to be a writer for political comedy shows like ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ and ‘Desus and Mero.’

