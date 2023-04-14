Missouri State Senator Doubles Down on Marriage for 12-Year-Olds
YIKES
A Missouri Republican has repeated his belief that 12-year-olds should be allowed to get married but insisted he does “not support adults marrying minors.” State Sen. Mike Moon caused controversy Tuesday during a debate about a bill he introduced that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender children in his state. Democratic state Rep. Peter Meredith asked Moon about why he’d previously voted against making it illegal for kids to marry adults at the age of 12 if their parents consent. Moon answered that he knew kids who were married at 12. “And guess what? They’re still married,” Moon said. On Thursday, Moon released a video to clear up “confusion” around his position on the issue. “Democrats are desperately trying to discredit my name and reputation to keep this important legislation from passing in Missouri,” he said. “Let me set the record straight: I do not support adults marrying minors.” Moon went on to say rapists should “be punished to the full extent of the law.” He then again invoked the couple he allegedly knows who married as pre-teens when the girl became pregnant, suggesting marriage may have ultimately helped them. “Tragic circumstances such as these can only be overcome through one avenue, the grace and mercy of God and the word of the Lord,” Moon said.