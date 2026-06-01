Politics

MAGA-Loving Justice Throws Epic SCOTUS Tantrum

DEAD WRONG

Clarence Thomas doesn’t believe the Supreme Court should be wasting its time on appeals from death row inmates.

Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has lashed out at his bench colleagues in a furious dissent about a decision that didn’t go his way.

On Monday, the Supreme Court sided with a death row inmate in Florida who was blocked from challenging his sentence even though a lower court ruled that a key witness lied on the stand.

The decision was dissented to by Thomas and Samuel Alito, with Thomas penning the dissent, and Alito excusing himself from just one section.

Justice Clarence Thomas' dissent to a Supreme Court decision granting a convicted murderer's appeal.
Justice Clarence Thomas' dissent to a Supreme Court decision granting a convicted murderer's appeal. X

In an unsigned opinion, the majority of justices found that death row inmate Gary Whitton’s appeal was decided by a lower court on DNA evidence that was not heard by the jury that convicted him.

His appeal was knocked back more than once because both state and federal higher courts determined that the jury’s decision wouldn’t have been changed by knowing the witness’s criminal history.

But when the case reached the Florida Eleventh Circuit Court, the decision to refuse it was also based on new DNA evidence that the jury had not considered.

That decision, the Supreme Court found, was faulty.

Thomas, 77, wrote that he could not understand how the court could overturn the appeal verdict “based on the Eleventh Circuit’s inconsequential foot fault.”

He said he could not comprehend why the Supreme Court had even chosen to hear the case, let alone find in favor of a convicted murderer.

U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. Seated (L-R): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. Standing (L-R): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

In his dissent, Thomas laid out the evidence against Whitton and argued that he did not deserve the chance to have his case heard at the highest level.

“It is unfortunate that the Court chose to intervene at the request of a convicted murderer,” he wrote.

“What makes it even worse is that the Court does so even while it refuses to correct far more consequential errors for law-abiding citizens,” Thomas continued, suggesting he does not think a convicted murderer on death row should have access to a Supreme Court appeal.

Thomas also nominated three cases he thought the court should have been considering instead—on pet issues popular among MAGA.

One was a college admissions case alleging discrimination against white and asian applicants. One was a “university censorship” case, and the third—which Alito omitted from his dissent—involved compensation for a military widow.

Sarah-Jane Collins

Sarah-Jane Collins

Reporter

Sarah-Jane.Collins@thedailybeast.com

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