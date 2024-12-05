MAGA Loyalist Turned to Influencers in Desperate Secretary of State Push

Cheat Sheet
Scrubs Reboot in the Works At ABC
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 4:09PM EST 
Published 12.05.24 3:53PM EST 
Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs."
Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs." Courtesy of NBC/Getty Images

Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, is currently developing a reboot of the widely loved sitcom for ABC, Variety reported. Despite having a deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio is reportedly carving out space for Lawrence to work on the show. Citing a source familiar with the matter, Variety adds that Lawrence will not be serving as the reboot’s showrunner if it gets fully greenlit. Cast members have also yet to be attached, and no other deals for the reboot are reportedly in place. Running for nine seasons between 2001 and 2008, Scrubs followed the daily hijinks of a hospital staff and starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn. A reboot of the show has been thrown around for some time, with Lawrence sharing at a 2022 ATX Festival panel, “We’re gonna do it, you guys know. If you ever have an excuse to work with people you want to spend time with anyway, run to it.” Lawrence also famously created or co-created series like Cougar Town, Ted Lasso, and Shrinking.

Read it at Variety

Tsunami Warning After Massive Earthquake Hits Northern California
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 3:39PM EST 
A residential area is seen as a Pacific storm known as ‘Atmospheric River’ approaches northern California bringing heavy rains that could trigger widespread flooding, in Bolinas Bay, California, U.S., January 31, 2024.
California officials are responding to earthquake activity, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday morning, briefly triggering a tsunami warning for nearly 5 million people. The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PST west of Petrolia, California in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said. A 5.8-magnitude aftershock was recorded minutes later near Cobb, California, and several other apparent aftershocks between 2.5 to 4.2 magnitude followed. A tsunami warning issued for parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines, however, was called off by the early afternoon. California officials are responding to earthquake activity Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is said to be coordinating with local officials in Humboldt and Lake counties, where significant earthquake activity was reported. More than 10,000 Humboldt County customers are reportedly without power. While no damage has been reported in San Francisco, the city’s Bay Area Rapid Transit, announced it is experiencing significant service disruptions due to the earthquake.

Read it at CNN

Keep Your Friends’ Skin and Hair Glowing All Winter Long With These Beauty Gifts
AD BY Avon
Published 12.05.24 12:00AM EST 
A woman holding up a small gift box. The box is a light red while the bow is dark red.
Avon

If you’re trying to pick up gifts for the loved ones on your list, here’s a tip: everyone appreciates the gift of softer and more manageable hair and skin. The Avon Company, North America has been in the beauty industry for over a century and stocks some of the trendiest skin care, fragrances, and personal care items on the market. These curated picks ensure your giftee will be glowing even on the dullest winter day.

This moisturizer tackles one of winter’s biggest annoyances—chapped lips. It has a hydration-boosting formula that counteracts dry air while visibly softening lips and adding a glossy hint of color.

Beyond Glow Lipcerin Hydrating Tinted Lip Care
Buy At Avon$20

Free Shipping

Cold air strips away the skin’s natural moisture, which leads to cracking and flaking. The Beyond Glow Serum uses vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin’s barrier against colder temperatures and even out skin tone.

Beyond Glow Snail Mucin Complex & Niacinamide Serum
Buy At Avon$34

Free Shipping

This replenishing hair mist uses rice water—a popular traditional beauty treatment in Asia—to revitalize and nourish dull and damaged hair.

Organist Rice Water Moisture Replenish Hair Mist
Buy At Avon$24

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

State Senator Filmed Urinating On Himself During DUI Arrest
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 3:31AM EST 
Published 12.04.24 11:41PM EST 
Ken Yager
Tennessee state Sen. Ken Yager takes a field sobriety test in Georgia. WTVF/News Channel 5

A state senator in Tennessee urinated on himself while taking a field sobriety test, according to reports and video from the incident. Sen. Ken Yager, a 77-year-old Republican representing a district in the north of his state, was pulled over by a Georgia State trooper around 5 p.m. on Tuesday on suspicion his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run the same day, local station WTVF reported. During the stop, a state trooper noticed the smell of alcohol on Yager’s breath, and the state senator admitted to drinking “a couple glasses of wine previously in the day,” according to an incident report obtained by The Tennessean. The footage obtained by WTVF shows Yager stumble through the field test, while a stream of liquid appears to flow down his pants. The incident report confirmed he urinated on himself, failed a test to stand on one leg, and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.14 after taking a breathalyzer test. Yager was eventually arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, and failing to stop at a stop sign. “An unfortunate incident happened last night,” Yager said in a statement released to local media. The senator declined to comment any further based on advice from his attorney, but said he would “cooperate” with law enforcement. Yager was re-elected for another four-year term in November.

Ex-ESPN Insider Adrian ‘Woj’ Wojnarowski Reveals Reason for Shock Exit
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 12.05.24 11:47AM EST 
Adrian Wojnarowski was diagnosed with cancer before he quit ESPN.
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Adrian “Woj” Wojnarowski has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer months before his shock retirement from ESPN. The NBA insider’s decision to quit his high-paying job in September at the age of 55 to become general manager of his alma mater St. Bonaventure’s basketball program took the sports world by surprise. But in an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Wojnarowski explained why he wrote in his retirement statement: “Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.” “That was about the cancer,” he said. He was told he had early-stage cancer in March, minutes before an appearance on NBA Countdown. He added that the cancer didn’t force his hand but gave him more clarity on what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. “I didn’t want to spend one more day of my life waiting on someone’s MRI or hitting an agent at 1 a.m. about an ankle sprain,” he said. Wojnarowski said he now had no symptoms and that the cancer was “pretty limited in scope.”

ESPN Reporter Drops Final ‘Woj Bomb’: He’s Leaving-30-
Corbin Bolies, Martha Mercer
Adrian Wojnarowski talks to the media before the 2023 NBA Draft.
Read it at Sports Illustrated

HP’s Premium Photo Printer Is $70 Off for a Limited Time
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 12.02.24 4:12PM EST 
HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
HP.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s not every day that you can score a deal on a high-quality printer at a lower cost. Investing in a quality printer for your home or office is a game-changer, and while it’s not the most fun purchase, it’ll pay for itself in a couple of months. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay full price for a solid printer, thanks to HP’s current sale. Right now, you can score the HP Envy Inspire 7955e, the brand’s premium at-home photo printer for $70 off. If you’re looking for a solid holiday gift that they’ll actually use, the deluxe multi-purpose printer is a great choice—especially for photographers and anyone who works from home.

HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
$70 Off
Buy At HP

The all-in-one printer is also designed with HP’s Wolf Essential Security system to keep your information secure and keep hackers out. Plus, unlike other printers that require you to get your hands dirty to replenish the ink, this one offers a 15-second mess-free ink refill experience with bottles that can be plugged into the tank. Say goodbye to messes and hello to your new printer. Best of all? For a limited time, score three months of Instant Ink with HP+.

Amber Heard Is Expecting Her Second Child
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 12:53PM EST 
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Actress Amber Heard has announced that she is expecting her second baby. “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” a spokesman for Heard said Thursday to People. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.” Heard welcomed her daughter in 2021. “I wanted to do it on my own terms,” Heard wrote in a post announcing Oonagh’s birth via a surrogate. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.” Heard has never commented on who the biological father is. The actress relocated to Madrid, Spain after the highly publicized defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard told NBC News after the trial in 2022 that she was hoping to focus more on her growing family. “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers,” she said.

Read it at People

MAGA Loyalist Turned to Influencers in Desperate Secretary of State Push

Lily Mae Lazarus 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 2:53PM EST 
Richard Grenell, a top advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump and former Acting Director of National Intelligence, speaks to the attendees of a Muslims and Bangladeshi Americans for Trump outreach event in Hamtramck, Michigan, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Despite being one of Trump’s most dedicated allies, the president-elect ultimately chose Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to lead the State Department. Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Associates of the right-wing firebrand Ric Grenell sought the help of MAGA influencers to secure him Donald Trump’s nomination for secretary of state. Shortly after Trump’s election victory, an ally of Grenell’s approached conservative social media influencers, offering paid contracts up to five figures to post favorable content about Grenell, Politico reported Thursday. Influencers, the contract stipulated, would post pro-Grenell content and do so during “peak posting times,” ensure that “content must appear genuine,” and not “as an overt advertisement or promotional message.” Grenell denied the alleged influencer conspiracy to Politico. However, his desire for the highly coveted Cabinet position was no secret. Trump’s former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence spent the past three years reportedly telling people in the president-elect’s orbit that it was secretary of state “or bust.” Despite being one of Trump’s most loyal cohorts, Trump ultimately chose Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to lead the State Department. Grenell is said to have been offered other posts, including director of national intelligence, but has turned the offers down.

Read it at Politico

Keira Knightley: I Experienced ‘Rape Speak’ From Stalkers After Breakout Films
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 12.05.24 12:21PM EST 
Keira Knightley looks on at night with lights behind her.
Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Keira Knightley recalled to the Los Angeles Times how she was subjected to stalkers who told her “you wanted this,” and “this is what you deserve” as a teen, after the success of 2002’s Bend It Like Beckham and 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean made her famous at 18 years old. “It was rape speak,” Knightley said in the new interview. “They very specifically meant I wanted to be stalked by men,” she continued. “Whether that was stalking because somebody was mentally ill, or because people were earning money from it—it felt the same to me. It was a brutal time to be a young woman in the public eye.” Knightley has been promoting her new Netflix series Black Doves, in which she plays an assassin and mother with a double-life, but took some time to reflect on that five-year period from 17 to 22 when she was at the height of her fame. “I’m never going to have that kind of success again,” she said, but “It totally set me up for life. Did it come at a cost? Yes, it did. It came at a big cost.”

Read it at Los Angeles Times

‘Queen of the Seabirds’ Is Hatching a New Chick at the Age of 74
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.05.24 1:00PM EST 
Wisdom the Laysan albatross
Handout ./Reuters

Please clap: An elderly Laysan albatross named Wisdom is preparing to hatch yet another chick at the grand old age of 74, an achievement the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific celebrated in a tweet this week. The “queen of the seabirds” is the “world’s oldest known wild bird” and she has a new boyfriend, with her former long-term partner—Akeakamai—not having been seen with her in some years, The Independent reports. The couple used to get together each year at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in the North Pacific, where Wisdom would often lay a single egg. In her remarkably long lifetime (the BBC reports that Laysan albatrosses usually live for 12 to 40 years) Wisdom has produced 50 to 60 eggs and over 30 fledglings, most recently in 2021. Jon Plissner, Midway’s Supervisory Wildlife Biologist, told The Independent staff are “optimistic that the egg will hatch.” Congratulations to our girl.

Read it at The Independent

This Vibrator Claims to Help Boost Prostate Health
Updated 11.07.24 5:03PM EST 
Published 11.07.24 4:51PM EST 
MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Apparently, boosting prostate health can actually be pleasurable—at least, that’s what premium sexual wellness brand MysteryVibe says. The Molto, an ultra-slim and bendable prostate vibrator designed by a doctor, is engineered to be the same size and width as a doctor’s finger and to mimic similar motions to that performed during an exam, allowing for not only intense prostate (the prostate is often hailed as the male ‘G-spot’) and anal stimulation but also a release of prostatic fluids. According to the brand, some studies have found that excess prostatic fluid can lead to inflammation and pressure, so not only is this a sex toy, but it’s also possibly an investment in your prostate health. Think of it almost like a lymphatic massage for your prostate—except one that can give you intense orgasms, too.

MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
Down From $279
Buy At MysteryVibe$199

Made with body-safe silicone, the multifunctional and gender-fluid vibrator is powered by one “anatomically-placed” motor that delivers potent yet precise vibration to the anus and prostate without feeling bulky or inflexible. It’s a great sex toy for those new to anal play or who are looking for an ultra-sleek vibrator with possible health-boosting benefits. The prostate vibrator is equipped with 16 vibration settings and eight pre-set vibration patterns, allowing for superior control and customization. Plus, the device comes with access to a catalog of vibration patterns with the free MysteryVibe smartphone app. Best of all? Because the Molto vibrator is an FDA-registered class II medical device, it’s also FSA/HSA eligible.

Donald Trump Asks UFC Boss if Barron Could Be a Cage Fighter
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 8:28AM EST 
Published 12.05.24 5:41AM EST 
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump turned to one of his friends in high places to see if his son could become a professional cage fighter, according to a new clip sweeping across the internet. The MAGA commander in chief, 78, was seen in a clip from the documentary series Art of the Surge, which chronicles his re-election campaign, speaking to UFC boss Dana White. His 6-foot-7 son Barron waited in the wings, and cordially introduced himself to a woman out of shot, and then to White. Trump Sr. appears surprised the two hadn’t met before, then asked: “Can we make him into a fighter?” The president-elect got big laughs for his tongue-in-cheek comment—but a cursory head shake from the young man. The clip also caused ripples online as it was the first time a lot of people had heard the New York University student speak. “Barron has his Dad’s speech cadence!” one X user said.

Read it at New York Post

Man Arrested After TikTok Video Shows ‘Trump’ Flamethrower Stunt
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.05.24 11:30AM EST 
The words "Trump" and "USA," which a Maryland man allegedly burned into the pavement outside his house using a flamethrower.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department

A 35-year-old Maryland man was arrested after allegedly torching the words “Trump” and “USA” into the pavement outside his house in Glen Burnie. Craig McQuin’s wife reportedly filmed the stunt and put it on TikTok, where several neighbors spotted the video and tipped off police. Flamethrowers are illegal in Maryland, and officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and Fire/Arson & Explosives team showed up at McQuin’s house to investigate on Nov. 15. McQuin now faces charges of second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property (greater than $1,000), and possession of a destructive device—an offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine all on its own, according to The Baltimore Banner. Police have reportedly seized the TikTok video as evidence, but the charred message is visible in the news report below. Doesn’t look like “Trump” “USA” to us, but maybe it read more clearly when it was on fire.

Read it at CBS News

