MAGA Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Cesar Sayoc, the so-called “MAGA Bomber” who mailed 16 crudely made explosive devices to prominent critics of President Trump, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty in March to sending the bombs to 13 targets—including Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Robert De Niro, and members of Congress. Prosecutors had asked for him to receive a life prison sentence.

In delivering his sentence, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff noted that the bombs were designed to strike “fear and terror” in the hearts of the victims. At least three of the bombs were sent to the personal residences of the victims. “Just, so who is the human being who perpetrated these horrific acts of domestic terrorism?” Rakoff said in court.