MAGA Makes ICE Goon a Millionaire After Killing Mom

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, will no longer be permitted to alter real people’s photos to show them in revealing outfits in countries where such actions violate local laws. The change comes amid intense global criticism after the tool, developed by Musk’s company xAI and integrated into the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was used to generate sexually explicit images of women and children, prompting some governments to take action against the technology. Several nations, including Malaysia, Indonesia, France, and the U.K., have either opened inquiries or blocked access to the chatbot in response to what critics call the dangerous misuse of deepfake tools. Officials in Europe and North America emphasized the need for stronger safeguards to prevent the creation and spread of abusive content targeting unconsenting individuals and minors. “We have zero tolerance for the AI-based creation and dissemination of nonconsensual intimate images or of child sexual abuse material,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, according to the AP. In some markets, regulators are examining whether existing online safety and child protection laws were breached by Grok’s earlier capabilities. Experts have argued that merely limiting features to paying subscribers does not fully address the underlying issue of harmful image generation.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Musk’s Pervy Chatbot Makes Change After Furious BacklashGROK STOPPEDThe move comes amid global outcry over the tech billionaire’s platform generating sexualized images of women and children.
- 2MAGA Makes ICE Goon a Millionaire After Killing MomMAKING MAGA-BUCKSTens of thousands of individual donations have been made.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 3Boeing Knew of Flaw in Plane That Killed 15: NTSBFATAL OVERSIGHTThe plane caught fire shortly after takeoff from Louisville last year and crashed into multiple buildings.
- 4New Study Reveals Horses Can Smell Human FeelingsFEAR FACTORThe study reveals important implications for horse riders and handlers.
Shop with ScoutedLululemon’s End-of-Season Sale Is Live—Score Up to 40% OffNEW YEAR, NEW DEALSScore up to 40 percent off bestsellers, including Align leggings, ABC pants, and more for a limited time.
- 5‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Splits From Wife of 3 Years SEPARATE WAYSHe became stepfather to her four children.
- 6Wild Footage Shows Shocking Moment NFL Player’s Car FlippedJEEPERSThe star has just served five days in prison for an unrelated reckless driving incident.
- 7NASA Crew Return in Dramatic Evacuation Over Medical IssuePHONE HOMEThe astronauts departed the International Space Station on Wednesday.
- 8Trump Admin Abruptly Freezes Visas for 75 CountriesREVOKEDThe Trump administration has been intensifying its immigration crackdown.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s V-Day SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 9Grammy-Winning Pop Crooner Accused of Sexual Assault GLOBAL DISHONORThe singer allegedly sexually assaulted two women who worked at his residences in 2021.
- 10Passenger Who Tried to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight SentencedWILD HIGH CLUBHe stood up and took his shirt off as the plane made an emergency landing.
MAGA Makes ICE Goon a Millionaire After Killing Mom
MAGA has raised over $1 million for the ICE agent who shot and killed mom-of-three Renee Good. Fundraisers on crowd-sourcing platforms GiveSendGo and GoFundMe have each hauled in hundreds of thousands in the name of Jonathan Ross, 43, who shot Good in Minnesota on Jan. 7. At the time of writing, GoFundMe’s” ICE OFFICER Jonathan Ross” has raised $745,000, while GiveSendGo’s “Stand With Our Brave ICE Hero” has pulled in $278,000. Many of the over 21,000 donations are anonymous, with some as large as $10,000. Both funds are closing in on their respective targets of $800,000 and $300,000. Neither was set up by Ross, with the person who created the GoFundMe, Clyde Emmons, calling Good “a domestic terrorist,” while the GiveSendGo creator Tom Hennessey called her “a radical leftist agitator,” who “weaponized her car.” He called on “America First patriots” to stand up for “our fearless ICE agents” in the face of “smears from open-borders radicals.” Ross has not been charged and an investigation is being carried out by the FBI.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Boeing was aware of a critical problem in the UPS aircraft that went down last year, killing 15 people, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board revealed on Wednesday that the UPS cargo plane that crashed near Louisville, Kentucky, last November, had a structural flaw Boeing had previously deemed non-hazardous. Investigators found cracks in the assembly securing the left engine, a part that had fractured in a similar fashion on at least four prior occasions across three other planes. Boeing had issued a 2011 service letter acknowledging the fractures but stating they “would not result in a safety of flight condition.” The aircraft, an MD-11F built by McDonnell Douglas (acquired by Boeing in the 1990s), caught fire shortly after takeoff from Louisville and crashed into multiple buildings, including a petroleum recycling facility. Three crew members and 12 people on the ground died. After the crash, Boeing urged all MD-11s be grounded during the NTSB probe, a step followed by UPS and temporarily enforced by the FAA. Boeing told the Daily Beast: “We continue to support the investigation led by the NTSB. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones and our thoughts remain with all those affected.”
Horses can sniff out fear in humans, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One. The study used cotton pads placed in human participants’ armpits to collect odor samples while they watched scary, joyful, or neutral videos. Those samples were then presented to the nostrils of 43 horses to observe their reactions. Researchers monitored the horses’ behavior and stress-related biomarkers, including heart rate, cortisol levels, and saliva indicators. Horses exposed to scent samples from frightened humans showed heightened stress responses, appearing more easily startled and more cautious around unfamiliar people and objects. “The fearful odors from humans amplify the reactions of horses,” the study’s lead author, Plotine Jardat, told CNN, noting that the animals appear particularly sensitive to chemical signals associated with stress. Researchers say this initial study focused on fear because of the practical implications the results would have on horse riders and handlers. Future studies will examine whether horses can also distinguish other human emotions through scent, including sadness and disgust.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s end-of-year sale event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your activewear lineup for 2026.
The current end-of-season sale prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The end-of-season Lululemon sale event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.
Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges has separated from designer Bettijo Hirschi after three years of marriage, he announced on Wednesday. The two met on a dating app and got engaged six months later, tying the knot in Beverly Hills three months after that, with the 60-year-old becoming stepfather to her four children. “After much thought and mutual respect, we have decided to end our marriage,” he told TMZ. “During our time together we shared meaningful moments, but have chosen to go our separate ways. I ask for privacy and wish her nothing but love and happiness moving forward.” In a statement to People, the child sitcom star said, “After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared.” He has two children of his own, 29-year-old daughter Bo and 28-year-old son Spencir, and from 1998 to 2012, the Everybody Hates Chris star was married to fellow former child actor Dori Bridges.
Wild footage has emerged of a black Jeep registered to an NFL player running a red light, rear-ending a parked car, and then flipping onto its roof. Security camera video from Nov. 15 shows a vehicle belonging to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in a late-night crash in Covington, Kentucky, and was released just days after he served a short jail sentence for a separate driving incident. The police report states he was not driving in this incident, which WKRC Local 12 reports happened the day before Taylor-Britt suffered an on-field foot injury that ended his season. Police say the scene had been abandoned before officers could determine responsibility but later found Taylor-Britt’s brother and the player himself. Body camera footage obtained by WKRC Local 12 shows the two men and officers going back and forth over who was behind the wheel. No one was charged following the incident, with Capt. James Bradbury saying, “This case was not turned over to any prosecutor’s office because no one committed a crime. Taylor-Britt appeared in court on crutches on Jan. 6 in relation to a separate incident, where he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and driving with a restricted license. He was sentenced to and immediately served five days in jail.
An astronaut in need of medical attention has been successfully evacuated from the International Space Station along with three crewmates. Wednesday’s return cut the missions of NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov short by over a month. After splashing down off the coast of California, outgoing space station commander Fincke exited first, smiling, waving, and wobbling, before following procedure and falling into a gurney. “It’s so good to be home,” said Cardman. They launched in August and were expected to remain on the space station until late February. In a post shared to social media earlier this week, Fincke said the astronaut in need of medical care, who officials declined to identify, was “stable, safe and well cared for.” “This was a deliberate decision to allow the right medical evaluations to happen on the ground, where the full range of diagnostic capability exists,” he added. Prior to their return trip, Cardman said, “Our timing of this departure is unexpected, but what was not surprising to me was how well this crew came together as a family to help each other and just take care of each other.” Three people remain on the ISS.
The Trump administration announced that it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries. On Wednesday, the Department of State posted a statement saying the countries were chosen because the agency accused citizens from those nations of taking “welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.” The suspension will take effect on Jan. 21 and will affect Somalia, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, Brazil, and other countries. The Department of State noted that the suspension will remain in place “until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.” Since entering office, President Donald Trump, 79, has prioritized an immigration crackdown, with the Department of Homeland Security reporting that more than 605,000 deportations have occurred in 2025, and the State Department revoking around 100,000 visas. Wednesday’s decision is an extension of guidance given by the Department of State in November, which advised embassy and consular officials around the world to tighten rules for admitting immigrants who may potentially become a “public charge” in the U.S. The suspension will not affect those seeking non-immigrant visas, including temporary tourist or business visas, which make up the majority of visa applications and are expected to increase ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
Spanish prosecutors in Barcelona are reportedly reviewing a formal complaint accusing Grammy-winning singer Julio Iglesias of sexually assaulting two former female employees at his homes in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021. The allegations, filed on Jan. 5 with Spain’s National Court, accompany claims of sexual harassment, human trafficking for forced labor and servitude, and stem from media accounts that first surfaced this week. Prosecutors have granted the complainants protected witness status and could decide within months whether to pursue charges. Iglesias, 82, has not made any public statement so far, and there’s no confirmation of parallel investigations in the Caribbean. The women, represented by the NGO Women’s Link Worldwide, say they were barred from leaving the properties, worked long hours without proper contracts or days off, and had their personal phones monitored. Spain’s culture ministry is also considering revoking his prestigious Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts in light of the accusations.
A man who sparked panic on a SkyWest flight by trying to open the exit door while the plane was in the air has been sentenced to 18 months in prison with two years of supervised release. Mario Nikprelaj was aboard SkyWest flight 3612 from Omaha, Nebraska, to Detroit, Michigan, last July when he began making a commotion, refusing to put his seatbelt on during takeoff, being rude to staff, and ultimately forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Northern District of Iowa U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement that he was sentenced on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants in September. The office said that before takeoff, the 24-year-old “began making disruptive and rude statements to passengers and flight crew” and “refused to put his seatbelt on, but a flight attendant eventually convinced him to do so and the plane took off.” Of Shelby Township, Michigan, he also “flipped off” a member of the crew, took off his seatbelt, and repeatedly stood up as the plane was taking off. When he was told he was going to be reported, the office said he “threatened to kill the flight attendant,” who was 80, and as the plane descended took his shirt off and started walking around. After landing, officers said they found “a prescription bottle containing 41 pills of purported Xanax.”