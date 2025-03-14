Trumpland

MAGA Meltdown After Vance Is Booed at Kennedy Center

UNWELCOME ATTENTION

“The intolerant Left are radicals who can’t even sit in the same room with people that don’t vote like they do,” Richard Grenell wrote on X.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Boosts Claim That Hitler Wasn’t to Blame for Holocaust
David Gardner
PoliticsJD Vance Suffers Embarrassing Flood of Boos at Kennedy Center Show
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandElon Musk Immediately Calls for Judges to Be Impeached After Rulings Overturn DOGE Firings
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsGOP Rep Mercilessly Taunted in Another Wild Town Hall Clash
William Vaillancourt
MediaJimmy Kimmel’s Tesla Theory: Maybe Elon Musk ‘Really Is a Genius’
Michael Boyle