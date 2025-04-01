MAGA Meltdown Over Melania and Marco Rubio Rewarding ‘Islamic Terrorists’

The U.S. State Department is under fire from MAGA supporters for “embarrassing” Melania Trump and Marco Rubio.

The first lady and secretary of state hosted the annual International Women of Courage Awards ceremony at the Department of State on Tuesday.

But state officials faced accusations that the award recipients weren’t thoroughly vetted.

Leading MAGA voices including Laura Loomer and Lara Logan complained that the “Women Student Protest Leaders of Bangladesh” were awarded the Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award at the ceremony attended by Rubio and Melania.

Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend the 19th annual International Women of Courage Award ceremony at the Department of State. nathan Howard/REUTERS

Wearing a leopardskin coat, Melania spoke in the Benjamin Franklin room at the State Department about the “universal language of love”, heralding the award winners and saying that “love transcends territories and boundaries.”

The group winners were mentioned at the ceremony but were not present to collect their award, and did not take part in the presentation.

That did not stop MAGA from expressing outrage.

“Unbelievable,” wrote Laura Loomer on X, “This event needs to be canceled going forward.”

“Why is the US State Department awarding Soros tied, Islamist USAID funded female protestors for their role in ousting a democratically elected female prime minister in a country that is now plagued by rape & misogyny?” asked Loomer in another lengthy X post.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



US State Department set to embarrass @marcorubio and @MELANIATRUMP tomorrow by having them give an award to a group of Islamist female protesters who were funded by USAID to create a color revolution in Bangladesh alongside members of the Islamic terror group… pic.twitter.com/6rU4KmPSkt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 31, 2025

She appealed to Rubio to rescind the award. Otherwise, she claimed, both he and the first lady “are going to be accused of supporting Islamic terrorist backed color revolutions.”

“Hopefully these award ceremonies can be canceled in the future. They are very problematic,” she wrote in another post before the ceremony.

“So where is U.S. counter-intelligence?” asked former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan on X. “We have exceptionally well-trained, military professionals (not FBI) whose job is to protect this nation. Have they abandoned their mission? I hope I’m wrong but for years we’ve watched one act of treason, sedition & subversion after another & no one yet held accountable.”

So where is U.S. counter-intelligence? We have exceptionally well-trained, military professionals (not FBI) whose job is to protect this nation. Have they abandoned their mission? I hope I’m wrong but for years we’ve watched one act of treason, sedition & subversion after another… https://t.co/jeIlcXGgqs — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 31, 2025

“The ceremonies need to be canceled ASAP. We cannot embarrass Rubio or Melania!” wrote another MAGA supporter.

The International Women of Courage Awards ceremony is in its 19th year, recognizing women from around the world who have shown outstanding bravery.

Finalists were selected and approved by senior state department officials.

The “Women Student Protest Leaders of Bangladesh” were described in the awards program as: “A valiant group of women who were key drivers in the student protest movement against violent repression in Bangladesh in July-August 2024.

“They demonstrated extraordinary bravery, including standing between security forces and male protestors in spite of threats and violence. When male counterparts were arrested, these women found innovative ways to continue communication and lead the protests, defying censorship efforts, even during the complete shutdown of the internet. The bravery and selflessness of these women amid uncertainty was the very definition of courage.”

Other award recipients included women from Israel, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Sudan, and Yemen.