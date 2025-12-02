MAGA Melts Down After Costco Drags Trump to Court

Many of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters will not be munching on Costco’s $1.50 hot dogs this holiday season.

MAGA influencers are claiming they will boycott the big box store en masse in response to it suing Trump and demanding a full refund of the tariffs it was forced to pay this year.

“BYE BYE COSTCO,” posted Jondavid “JD” Longo, the GOP mayor of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. “After doubling down on nonsensical DEI and social justice practices, Costco is suing Trump Administration for full refunds of President Trump’s tariffs.”

He continued, “If you didn’t have a reason to sell your Costco stock and cancel your memberships before… You do now. Refuse to fund their attack on what The People voted for!”

Longo’s reference to “DEI” relates to a stand Costco took in January when it refused to bow to demands from the Trump administration and its allies, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to nix its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

There was a brief buzz around a MAGA boycott back then, but it was largely drowned out by the chaos of Trump’s first week back in power.

The X poster “@ss_scmb,” a self-described “Trumplican,” was among those who said they canceled their membership in January over the DEI drama. On Tuesday, 10-and-a-half months later, that same poster claimed they had somehow canceled their Costco membership again, prompting a community note to be placed on their post.

Scores of others MAGA followers wrote similarly about Costco, the country’s third-largest retailer by revenue, on Tuesday.

The page “TrumpFlorida” wrote, “Costco is actually SUING President Trump and demanding tariff refunds. Yes—the same Costco is now trying to claw back money from the man fighting to bring U.S. manufacturing back. Absolutely pathetic.”

“TrumpFlorida” encouraged its nearly 5,000 followers to take their business away from Costco, based in Issaquah, Washington, and move it to Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Costco is the country’s third-largest retailer by revenue. Mohammad Khursheed/Reuters

Another incensed MAGA supporter wrote, “Why does @Costco buy so much Chinese crap in the first place? About one-third of Americans have a Costco membership. Hope they remember how it turned out with Bud Light or Cracker Barrel?”

Trump’s tariff crusade—implemented using emergency powers, not via Congress—has faced a slew of legal challenges. The Supreme Court will soon rule on their legality, and Costco’s lawsuit ensures that, should the high court strike down the tariffs, it will receive a refund from the federal government.

The governments of blue states and other companies, like Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, have also sued the president over the tariffs, but none received as much attention as Costco.

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog has remained at that price for 50 years. Many fear rising costs—made worse by President Donald Trump’s tariffs—will eventually force the retailer to budge on its signature budget offering. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The retailer, famous in part for refusing to budge on its hot dog and soda combo price, which has remained at $1.50 since 1976, says it has been doing what it can to avoid passing higher costs due to tariffs onto consumers.

“We continue to work closely with our suppliers to find ways to mitigate the impact of tariffs, including moving the country of production where it makes sense,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said in September.