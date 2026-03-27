MAGA Melts Down After Dems Claim Victory in Senate Climbdown

MAGA is on the brink of civil war as some Republicans are enraged over how the Senate concluded its standoff over Department of Homeland Security funding and voted to end the partial government shutdown.

The Senate voted early Friday morning, while most Americans were asleep, to fund much of DHS after weeks of negotiations and immediately rushed to leave town for a planned two-week recess.

The Senate bill funds TSA amid mounting chaos at airports, as well as the rest of DHS, except for ICE and CBP, after Democrats refused to budge on funding the embattled agencies since the killings of two U.S. citizens in January.

It came after President Donald Trump caved on his demand that Republicans tie DHS funding and his SAVE America Act earlier this week.

If the funding bill were to pass in the House, which appears increasingly unlikely, and Trump signs it, it would bring an end to the ongoing partial government shutdown, but multiple MAGA House members spent Friday morning furiously attacking the legislation.

“We can’t believe that the Senate abdicated its responsibility this morning,” raged House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris on Friday morning, while surrounded by other caucus members.

Harris warned that the only way his caucus would support the bill is if CBP and ICE funding are added back in, as well as voter ID measures.

“This deal is bad for America. It’s bad for Americans,” Harris said.

“The US Senate has PASSED a bill funding most of DHS following President Trump’s executive order to pay TSA workers using other funds,” wrote influencer Nick Sorter on X. “However, ICE and CBP are NOT funded. DO NOT let Dems get away with that.”

“WE in the HOUSE should AMEND the Senate Bill, ADD VOTER ID AND FORCE A VOTE IN THE SENATE,” wrote Tennessee Rep. Andy Ongles on X.

Rep. Ogles blasts the Senate funding bill sent to the House to end the shutdown. X

“PSA to senate schedulers: may want to book a return flight for your boss. Our work here isn’t finished,” wrote Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

“The Senate’s failure to fund all of DHS is pathetic,” wrote Rep. Keith Self. “The Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America is pathetic. The Senate is weak, ineffective, and pathetic.”

In another post, he blasted the Senate for passing the funding bill after weeks of negotiations, then skipping town.

Rep. Self slams how the Senate passed the funding bill before skipping town. X

“Where we are on TSA funding... The Senate unanimously decided to give in to Democrat demands to not fund ICE or CBP,” wrote South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace. “They passed a bill by voice vote (which is why you saw them leaving town last night before the actual vote early this morning).”

Mace blasted the bill as a “surrender by Senate Republicans” and slammed it being “passed in the middle of the night and then the entire Senate decided to go home for 2.5 weeks.”

Right-wing MAGA influencer Laura Loomer claimed not pressing forward with efforts to pass the SAVE America Act, which includes a series of Trump priorities that Democrats have attacked as a voter suppression bill, would have an impact on the midterms.