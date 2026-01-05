MAGA Melts Down After Hotel Cancels ICE Reservations: ‘Boycott Hilton!’

MAGA says it is boycotting Hilton hotels after the Department of Homeland Security accused the chain of canceling reservations for ICE agents.

The department shared the allegation on X, complaining it was the victim of a “coordinated campaign” and that there is “no room at the inn.” Intense backlash from right-wing accounts followed.

“You all f--ked up!” wrote the MAGA influencer Gunther Engelman to his 1.6 million followers, referring to the Virginia-based chain. “BOYCOTT HILTON HOTELS!”

You all fcked up! BOYCOTT HILTON HOTELS! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 5, 2026

An account with 425,000 followers, American Papa Bear, posted: “Hilton Hotels just made the biggest mistake they ever could. Not allowing DHS and ICE agents to stay in their hotels? Did they not see what we did to Bud Light and Target? You guys know what to do.”

“Wow,” wrote the MAGA provocateur Laura Loomer. “Looks like I’m going to have to reconsider staying at Hilton Hotels.”

The right-wing influencer Paul Szypula added, “Choose patriotism, cancel Hilton.”

It appears some pro-Trump accounts are already heeding that call.

Just canceled my Hilton Honors credit card... BYE! pic.twitter.com/sO7brnYAtH — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) January 5, 2026

Corey Inganamort, who produces a conservative political radio show, claimed he went so far as to cancel his co-branded Hilton credit card and shared a screenshot of the confirmation.

Homeland Security’s post alleged that a Minnesota property—the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville Minneapolis—canceled reservations of ICE agents and would not permit future ones.

“We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property,” an email supposedly from hotel management said, according to DHS.

One of the emails denying ICE agents a reservation, according to DHS. Department of Homeland Security

The official ICE account also weighed in, posting, “Hey @HiltonHotels—why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents’ reservations?”

That post did not receive a response.

A Hilton spokesperson told the Daily Beast that the policy originated with local owners, not Hilton corporate.

“Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all,” the statement said. “This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values.”

It continued, “We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

ICE has upped its presence in Minnesota in the wake of a childcare fraud scandal that the White House claims was carried out mainly by Somali migrants.

Federal immigration officers have increased their presence in Minnesota in recent weeks. Anadolu/Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Minnesota hotel’s Google profile has been inundated with more than a hundred one-star reviews since the DHS post.

“Disgraceful and Un-American Discrimination Against Law Enforcement,” wrote one of the recent reviewers. “I am absolutely appalled by the Hampton Inn Lakeville Minneapolis and its blatant refusal to accommodate DHS and ICE agents who are simply doing their job to enforce immigration laws and protect our communities.”