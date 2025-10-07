MAGA Melts Down as Country Star Bashes ICE in New Song

A country music star wrote a song inspired by ICE, but MAGAworld isn’t loving it.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Zach Bryan teased an upcoming song on his Instagram account on Friday, immediately stoking outrage among conservatives who took issue with his unsubtle dig at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Didn’t wake up, dead or in jail/Some out of town boys been given a cell/I’ve got some bad news, woke up missing you/My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got,” the snippet begins.

“The generational story of dropping the plot/I heard the cops came, cocky motherf—--s ain’t they?/And ICE is gonna come bust down your door/Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone/Kids are all scared and all alone,” Bryan croons.

The clip ends with a callback to the musician’s Instagram caption: “The boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling/The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing/Got some bad news/The fading of the red, white and blue.”

Bryan turned off the comments on the post, and it wasn’t hard to see why. Loyal MAGA soldiers blasted him in furious posts on X, while others left their angry comments under his older Instagram posts.

MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson took a swipe at Bryan even as he acknowledged that the singer set a record for the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history last month after his show at Michigan Stadium drew over 112,000 fans.

Country superstar Zach Bryan takes aim at ICE, claiming the country is fading in a snippet from his upcoming song “Bad News.”



“Cocky motherf*ckers ain’t they. And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door. The fading of the red, white, and blue”



He just drew over 112,000 fans to… pic.twitter.com/b84EtNYCRR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2025

“He just drew over 112,000 fans to what became the largest concert in U.S. history last week. Now, that will never happen again. When will they learn?” Johnson wrote on X.

Bryan, 29, was born in an American military base in Okinawa, Japan, where his father served the U.S. Navy. Their family moved to Oklahoma when Bryan was a teenager, and he joined the Navy soon after as an aviation ordnanceman. He was honorably discharged in 2021 to pursue a career in music.

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley, who goes by DC Draino online, called for a boycott.

“We were just invaded by over 10 million illegal aliens and who does Zach Bryan cheer for? The illegals,” he said. “I smell a boycott brewing.”

We were just invaded by over 10 million illegal aliens and who does Zach Bryan cheer for?



The illegals



I smell a boycott brewing https://t.co/qZKTe3Rudh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 6, 2025

Fox News host Tomi Lahren dismissed the song as “trash.”

Avid MAGA influencer Catturd claimed that the song was a “desperate Hail Mary” from Bryan, whose “non-career is in the toilet.”

Since entering the country music scene in 2019, Bryan has collected four Grammy nominations, including Best Country Album for his eponymous record and Best Country Song for “I Remember Everything.” Last year, the hit song won him the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

John Rich mocked his fellow country musician in an X post that referenced the backlash to the trio formerly known as Dixie Chicks when they came out against former President George Bush and the Iraq War. He also threw in a nod to Bud Light, which got boycotted after a promo with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Who's ready for the Zach Bryan-Dixie Chicks tour? Prob a huge Bud Light sponsorship for this one.https://t.co/6XrEVTsRV0 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 6, 2025

“Who’s ready for the Zach Bryan-Dixie Chicks tour? Prob a huge Bud Light sponsorship for this one,” Rich wrote.

Bryan publicly expressed support for transgender people after the Bud Light controversy broke out in 2023, writing on X at the time: “I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”