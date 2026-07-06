MAGA Melts Down at Female Singer’s Plea on 250th Anniversary

MAGAworld is piling onto Alicia Keys after the singer-songwriter spoke out about women’s rights on the nation’s 250th birthday.

The Girl on Fire singer, 45, marked July 4th with a video on Instagram in which she pointed out that women still “don’t have an explicit guarantee to equal rights under the U.S. Constitution.”

“Can you believe that? I couldn’t even believe that was real. I mean, women are not asking for special rights, just equal rights,” she said. “If it’s the 250th celebration of the country, isn’t it time to update some things?”

Keys asked people to share what rights or guarantees they believe women should have in America, directing them to the People’s Bill of Rights 250, a civic initiative inviting Americans to imagine new constitutional rights.

The pop star’s appeal lit a fuse among the MAGA faithful.

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele wrote on X, “Hey @aliciakeys … please name one right men have that women don’t… I’ll wait…”

Keys has long championed women’s rights and was one of the key speakers during the Women’s March on Washington after Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Sage Steele/X

Alicia Keys performed at New York City Hall last month. Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

Right-wing commentator Libby Emmons piled on with a similar jab, writing, “Alicia Keys thinks American women don’t have equal rights. I bet she could not name a single right we women don’t have.”

Meanwhile, MAGA pastor Jordan Wells accused Keys of “manufacturing division.”

“Sorry Alicia, but women in America already have equal rights — and then some,” he wrote. “You’re not ‘updating’ anything, you’re just manufacturing division for clout. We’re celebrating 250 years of freedom, not rewriting history to fit the victimhood script.”

Keys pointed specifically to the Equal Rights Amendment, a constitutional amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex but has yet to be adopted into the Constitution. Jordan Wells/X

“This thing is dripping with f---ing cheese,” said MAGA influencer AmericanPapaBear, who calls himself an independent journalist and has nearly 600,000 followers on X. “If there was real oppression, she’d list the missing rights.”

Another X user chimed in, “Alicia Keys is worth $150 million. Why is she whining? What more does she want???”

Representatives for Keys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In her Instagram video, Keys, who has long championed women’s rights and was one of the key speakers during the Women’s March on Washington after Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, pointed specifically to the Equal Rights Amendment, a constitutional amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex but has yet to be adopted into the Constitution.

The Equal Rights Amendment passed both houses of Congress with the required two-thirds votes in 1972, but it took until 2020 for the required three-quarters of state legislatures to ratify the amendment, missing a seven-year deadline imposed by Congress.

In his final days in office, Joe Biden said he believed the Equal Rights Amendment had met the requirements for ratification and should now be considered part of the Constitution, but he did not direct the U.S. archivist to formally publish it.