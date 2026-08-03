MAGAworld has erupted at a CNN host who dared challenge Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his wild theories on vaccines and public health.

Kennedy blew up on State of the Union on Sunday when host Dana Bash pressed the anti-vaxxer on the Trump administration’s preparedness for the next pandemic. The crux of his point was that Bash and CNN trusted the experts and then reported their findings to the American public, which, he argued, was somehow bad.

The 72-year-old, who previously attributed his own brain fog to a worm that crawled into his brain and ate tissue, called Bash “complicit” and ranted about “malpractice” during the 15-minute standoff.

RFK Jr. lunges over the table. CNN

The interview went south again when RFK Jr. began touting debunked theories linking vaccines and autism. MAGAworld then celebrated his snarling, lunging performance, using it as a cudgel to beat CNN and Bash with.

“Dana Bash’s reporting has convinced a lot of Americans that the line between journalism and political advocacy has all but disappeared,” MAGA darling Gunther Eagleman, who believes climate change is a hoax and that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, wrote on X.

Eagleman, the online alter ego of Texas conservative David Freeman, accompanied his post with an AI-generated clip of Bash in a cheerleading uniform with “Democrats” emblazoned across the chest.

Eagleman depicted Bash as a Democrat cheerleader. Gunther Eagleman

Right-wing commentator Benny Johnson said RFK Jr. had “nuked” Bash, while fellow mouthpiece Eric Daugherty said she’d been “obliterated.”

“Kennedy gave a MASTERCLASS on how to handle FAKE NEWS CNN,” wrote RedWave Press on X, seemingly content with the health secretary shouting over the female host.

Clay Travis, the conservative radio host, added: “RFK, Jr. just went off on Dana Bash of CNN for being a left-wing parrot of “expert” opinion that is often wrong. This is so good. Thank you, RFK, Jr.!”

CNN defended Bash and the network’s reporting. “Dana Bash is a veteran journalist who conducted a news-making interview with Secretary Kennedy in which he stated that he supports parents getting their children vaccinated against measles and addressed President Trump’s push for further study into autism and vaccines,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

“Asking tough, substantive questions to those in power is the job of every journalist, and Dana did hers incredibly well today. We stand behind Dana, her reporting, and CNN’s overall coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

At the interview’s ugliest point, Kennedy snarled as he lunged forward over the table. “You’re repeating it like a parrot,” he shouted at Bash. “You’re repeating it like a parrot. I’ve actually read the science.”

The conversation again devolved into raised, overlapping voices, before Bash proclaimed: “I’m not debating nonsense.”

Dana Bash and RFK Jr. argued their way through a painful segment about public health. CNN

“All you know how to do is repeat what people told you and say ‘Trust in the experts!’” a red-faced, wildly gesticulating Kennedy replied.

After being told she had “no personal knowledge” on the matter, Bash clapped back: “OK, well, guess what? That is my job, to talk to people.”