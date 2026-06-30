MAGA Melts Down at ‘DEI’ Trump Justice For Citizenship ‘Betrayal’

Conservatives and MAGA loyalists have lashed out at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, accusing her of being a traitor to President Donald Trump after she helped strike down yet another one of his signature policies.

In a major humiliation for the president, the 54-year-old conservative justice on Tuesday joined forces with Chief Justice John Roberts, fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh and the three liberal justices on the court to strike Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship in America.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett (L) and Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal SCOTUS justices to vote down Donald Trump's birthright citizenship push. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The 6-3 vote was the second time in as many days that Barrett ruled against Trump, coming merely 24 hours after she helped thwart the president’s bid to change election rules.

Within minutes of the decision, critics of birthright citizenship—which grants automatic citizenship to anyone born in America regardless of their parents’ nationality or immigration status—erupted with rage.

Critics raged against the Trump justice X

Sean Davis, the editor of conservative web magazine The Federalist, described the 54-year-old as Amy “Conehead” Barrett and declared that she and Roberts had “completely destroyed the entire concept of citizenship.”

He did not mention fellow Trump appointee Kavanaugh, who made the unusual decision of siding with the majority for the 6-3 ruling, even though he disagreed with the majority view that Trump’s executive order violated the Constitution.

Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were both confirmed to the SCOTUS bench during Donald Trump’s first term in office. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Right-wing commentator and podcaster Matt Walsh referred to her as a “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) hire who was “little better than Kentanji Jackson” the liberal justice and first-ever Black woman appointed to the bench.

“Terrible pick,” Walsh added. “When’s the last time we had a Republican president who didn’t put a liberal justice on the court?”

President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in 2022. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Fellow YouTuber Red Eagle Politics had the same sentiment, writing on X: “Amy Coney Barrett is the living, walking definition of a DEI hire and arguably Trump’s biggest mistake from Term 1.”

And Heritage Foundation president Kevin Walsh accused Barrett and the other conservatives in the majority of “a tremendous betrayal of the republic.”

“The Justices in the majority have inflamed the all-out assault on our sovereignty and cheapened the sacred value of American citizenship,” he said.

The ruling marks the latest flashpoint between Barrett—who was nominated by Trump in 2020—and segments of the president’s political base, which has grown increasingly frustrated with her.

Earlier this year, for instance, Barrett, Roberts and fellow Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch joined the liberal justices to strike down Trump’s signature tariff policy—a move that continues to outrage the president to this day.

“To do this job, you have to be willing to be unpopular,” Barrett acknowledged last year while promoting her book in Washington.

“There’s a little bit of an element of loneliness because you never know who is going to criticize you and who is not. But the job is to tune it out and do the right thing anyway.”

Tuesday’s ruling was a brutal blow to Trump, who had signed an executive order to try to overturn birthright citizenship on the first day of his return to office.

Demonstrators rally in support of birthright citizenship outside the US Supreme Court as President Donald Trump attends oral arguments in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. President Donald Trump is watching in person as the US Supreme Court hears a landmark case weighing the constitutionality of his contentious bid to end birthright citizenship, an extraordinary and possibly unprecedented move for the nation's highest office. Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

In a sign of how much was at stake, Trump made the unprecedented decision to sit in on oral arguments in April, staring down the court’s nine justices as they quizzed his Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

The right to such citizenship is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, but Trump had made it a centerpiece of his immigration policy in a bid to prevent babies born to undocumented immigrants and temporary foreign residents from automatically becoming Americans.

But the majority disagreed.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights— to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,’” Roberts wrote.

“We keep that promise today.”

Barrett joined Roberts, Kavanaugh and the liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson in the majority, while Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito dissented.