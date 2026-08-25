MAGA Melts Down at Dem Star’s NSFW Fox Interview

A combative interview between a rising Democratic star and one of Fox News’ biggest names sparked a wave of MAGA outrage after taking an unexpectedly personal turn.

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, sat down with Jesse Watters for what he quipped would be a “wholesome conversation.” Instead, the nearly 30-minute interview grew increasingly chaotic, with the two men repeatedly talking over each other while sparring over immigration enforcement, taxing the wealthy, and the war on Iran.

The exchange escalated sharply when Watters pressed El-Sayed on gender-affirming care for minors. “Sex change for minors. Do you support that?” Watters asked. El-Sayed, a doctor and former public health official, responded, “I just think the government shouldn’t tell you what kind of healthcare you should have.” Watters pushed further, asking, “So you think it’s OK for a parent to slash his kid’s ding-a-ling off?” El-Sayed shot back, “Do you really want to have this conversation? Are you circumcised?”

Watters after El-Sayed asked if he was circumcised. Fox News

A visibly caught-off-guard Watters replied, “Yeah, but I mean that’s a personal question, doctor.” When Watters argued circumcision is “different than castration,” El-Sayed maintained his point.

“I’m just saying that yes, circumcision is surgery on a kid’s ding-a-ling,” he said. By bringing up circumcision, El-Sayed was attempting to argue that society already accepts parental rights and medical decision-making regarding surgical procedures on a minor’s genitalia, and that the government should not single out specific healthcare choices. But his clunky comparison gave Watters an in.

The host called the comparison “wacky,” telling El-Sayed, “Michigan’s not going for that. That is sick stuff.”

The interview quickly drew a swarm of reactions from conservative media figures. YouTuber Benny Johnson wrote on X that El-Sayed had shocked Watters by “demanding to know if Fox News host is CIRCUMCISED live on-air,” adding, “I’ve never seen more of a nightmare interview.”

Trump has melted down several times over El-Sayed’s primary win. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Commentator Nick Sortor wrote, “Abdul El-Sayed says CIRCUMCISION is the same thing as SEX CHANGES FOR MINORS. These people are SICK.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary during Donald Trump’s first term, said, “This is the radical left. This is who they are. Insane and sad.”

Commentator Clay Travis wrote, “Holy s--t, Abdul El-Sayed said circumcision is similar to sex change operations on minors.”

Former White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson piled on as well, writing that El-Sayed was “2 for 2 on comparisons that make him look like an absolute insane person.” Conservative strategist Mike Davis was blunter still.

“Goodbye, Abdul,” he wrote. “You just guaranteed your defeat. Dingaling.”

The interview ended on a calmer note, with Watters offering some grudging credit. “I respect the fact that you came on. I don’t think you’ve really looked into some of the policies you’re pushing. You seem a little naive, Abdul,” Watters said. “I give you credit for facing the music, but some of the stuff’s just straight-up wacky. I don’t know if that’s going to fly in Michigan, but we’re going to find out.”