MAGA Melts Down at Fox Host After He Attacks Trump Envoy

“We wait with great interest to see the deal you’re negotiating with the warmonger Iranian terrorist regime,” host Mark Levin said.

Fox News host Mark Levin fired a shot at President Donald Trump‘s Middle Eastern envoy—and instantly met MAGA’s ire online.

Levin, radio host of The Mark Levin Show, accused Trump envoy Steve Witkoff of talking like a “fifth column isolationist” after Witkoff said that “[the] neocon element believes that war is the only way to solve things.”

“Nobody believes war is the only way,” Levin said in a tweet. “We wait with great interest to see the deal you’re negotiating with the warmonger Iranian terrorist regime.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 06: Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, speaks to the press outside of the White House on March 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Witkoff spoke to the press about a range of foreign policy issues including peace talks involving Ukraine and Russia and the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Steve Witkoff. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Rather than sloganeering against patriotic Americans who love our country,” Levin said on Friday that Witkoff should use his “name-calling for the terrorist regime that has murdered Americans, tried to assassinate our president, chants death to America, and has lied its way toward a nuclear bomb.”

The remarks set the MAGA minions on the attack.

“‘Fifth column.’ This Fox host groundlessly calls Trump’s chosen envoy a traitor to the United States. Perhaps the White House will stop granting Levin interviews or access to POTUS,” The American Conservative Executive Director Curt Mills tweeted.

Pro-Trump author Lee Smith tweeted that Levin should “give it a rest with the ‘neocon’ garbage,” adding, “The person who’s threatening to bomb Iran if they don’t give up the nuke peacefully is the President.”

Other commentators asserted that Levin was being a hypocrite.

“Levin in 2014, verbatim: ‘I don’t like neocons, I’m not a neocon,’” tweeted Red Eagle Politics. “So does Levin hate himself, or is he just using ethnicity as a crutch to defend a bad ideology?”

Levin alleged in a subsequent X post that “neocon is a pejorative for Jews”—prompting further criticism.

“Regime critic” Josiah Lippincott ripped Levin with, “Neocon is a ‘prerogative’ for retard, actually.”

