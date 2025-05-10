MAGA Melts Down at Fox Host After He Attacks Trump Envoy

Fox News host Mark Levin fired a shot at President Donald Trump‘s Middle Eastern envoy—and instantly met MAGA’s ire online.

Levin, radio host of The Mark Levin Show, accused Trump envoy Steve Witkoff of talking like a “fifth column isolationist” after Witkoff said that “[the] neocon element believes that war is the only way to solve things.”

“Nobody believes war is the only way,” Levin said in a tweet. “We wait with great interest to see the deal you’re negotiating with the warmonger Iranian terrorist regime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Witkoff. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Rather than sloganeering against patriotic Americans who love our country,” Levin said on Friday that Witkoff should use his “name-calling for the terrorist regime that has murdered Americans, tried to assassinate our president, chants death to America, and has lied its way toward a nuclear bomb.”

lol. The envoy talks like the fifth column isolationists. Nobody believes war is the only way. We wait with great interest to see the deal you’re negotiating with the warmonger Iranian terrorist regime. In the meantime, rather than sloganeering against patriotic Americans who… https://t.co/aeWB6a4LLH — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 9, 2025

The remarks set the MAGA minions on the attack.

“‘Fifth column.’ This Fox host groundlessly calls Trump’s chosen envoy a traitor to the United States. Perhaps the White House will stop granting Levin interviews or access to POTUS,” The American Conservative Executive Director Curt Mills tweeted.

“Fifth column.” This Fox host groundlessly calls Trump’s chosen envoy a traitor to the United States. Perhaps the White House will stop granting Levin interviews or access to POTUS pic.twitter.com/43ysHY4z1A — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) May 9, 2025

Pro-Trump author Lee Smith tweeted that Levin should “give it a rest with the ‘neocon’ garbage,” adding, “The person who’s threatening to bomb Iran if they don’t give up the nuke peacefully is the President.”

Give it a rest with the ‘neocon’ garbage. The person who’s threatening to bomb Iran if they don’t give up the nuke peacefully is the President. https://t.co/frSC8pyEoV — Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) May 9, 2025

Other commentators asserted that Levin was being a hypocrite.

“Levin in 2014, verbatim: ‘I don’t like neocons, I’m not a neocon,’” tweeted Red Eagle Politics. “So does Levin hate himself, or is he just using ethnicity as a crutch to defend a bad ideology?”

Levin in 2014, verbatim: “I don’t like neocons, I’m not a neocon”



So does Levin hate himself, or is he just using ethnicity as a crutch to defend a bad ideology?



I’m gonna assume for his sake that it’s the latter. https://t.co/amAmqL9gr2 — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) May 10, 2025

Levin alleged in a subsequent X post that “neocon is a pejorative for Jews”—prompting further criticism.

“Regime critic” Josiah Lippincott ripped Levin with, “Neocon is a ‘prerogative’ for retard, actually.”