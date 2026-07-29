MAGA Melts Down at RINO Republicans Over Trump Sabotage

Donald Trump’s MAGA base is having a meltdown over his doomed push to restrict voting ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

For months, the president has been demanding that Senate Republicans pass his flagship election bill, which would impose new proof-of-citizenship rules and other identification requirements that critics say could make it more difficult for eligible Americans to vote.

MAGA world is losing it over Trump's stalled voting reforms. Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images

But with Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledging the party doesn’t have the numbers to pass the so-called SAVE Act—or abolish the filibuster to get it over the line—MAGA world has erupted into the blame game, taking aim at “establishment” Republicans for thwarting Trump’s agenda.

The old school Republicans have been branded RINOs, as in Republicans In Name Only.

Conservative lawyer Mike Davis described Thune as “a pussy” who was hiding behind the need to get 60 votes in order to pass the bill.

Mike Davis on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast. X

“Cancel August recess, force Democrats to debate, and do your damn job,” he said on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, claiming that Vice President JD Vance could be the casting vote in the event of a 50-50 deadlock.

Bannon also unloaded on Republicans, blasting House lawmakers for leaving Washington while accusing the party of failing to match Trump’s urgency.

Scott Presler and Donald Trump Scott Presler/Instagram

Right-wing activist Scott Presler, a prominent member of the “Stop the Steal” movement, threatened to primary any Republican who got in the way of the bill being passed.

“Any Senator who votes FOR the August recess is voting AGAINST the SAVE America Act,” he declared.

And jailed election-denier Tina Peters, who was recently commuted after Trump called for months to set her free, put out the wildest post of all.

Tina Peters' coded message. X

It was made entirely of numbers which, when decoded, apparently translated to: “Get rid of the machines, save our country!”

With the midterms in 97 days, Trump and his allies argue that the SAVE Act would bolster election integrity, while critics say it would make voting more difficult for eligible voters and disenfranchise millions of people lacking access to the required documentation.

This week, the 80-year-old president even erupted at Thune, demanding that he should not allow Senate Republicans to take a vacation during the August recess and stay in Washington until the bill passed.

Asked on Wednesday if Thune was still “the man for the job,” Trump replied ominously: “We’re going to find out. I’ll let you know.”

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump ranted on Truth Social on Monday.

Thune, meanwhile, has repeatedly had to bring Trump back to reality.

Tension has been simmering between Senate Majority Leader John Thune, pictured speaking to reporters on July 23, 2026, and President Trump. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“If I thought there was a path to getting a result, I’m all for it,” he told reporters Monday about Trump’s recess cancellation demand.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, however, Trump didn’t buy it.