MAGA Melts Down at One of Its Own Over White Male Actor

The MAGA faithful are turning on MAGA Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she used a white male actor to portray a lazy welfare recipient in an ad.

Sanders, who served as a White House press secretary during Donald Trump’s first term before being elected governor of Arkansas, posted the ad Monday morning as part of a campaign to tout the state’s new Medicaid welfare-to-work requirement.

In the ad, a younger white man named “Brad” kicks back on a bean bag with snacks and video games while Sanders narrates, “Brad has turned relaxing into a full-time profession, but you? You actually work hard. You pay taxes to cover welfare for guys like Brad, who just choose not to work. That’s why I launched a welfare-to-work requirement.”

Sanders turned her stint as President Donald Trump’s top mouthpiece into a governorship, but now she’s facing the wrath of the MAGA base. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Welfare work requirements are usually catnip for the MAGA crowd. But instead of cheering Sanders’ policy, Trump’s base melted down over one detail it apparently couldn’t stomach: she had portrayed the welfare recipient as a white guy.

Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec said the requirement was a “good policy” before raging over the ad in multiple posts for supposedly being “anti-white.”

“The GOP is now putting out Antiwhite ads just like every other corporate entity in America. Whites are the only group ‘allowed’ to be depicted as lazy, sloppy, and backwards,” he fumed on X.

Posobiec complained that Sanders’s ad was driving away GOP voters before the midterms. Jack Posobiec/X

Failed Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback wrote, “White men named Brad don’t typically commit welfare fraud. I’d recommend you start with the baby-momma with a BMW who just got back from her Carnival Cruise.”

Matt Walsh, Matt Van Swol, and other MAGA influencers played up the fact that minorities receive welfare benefits at higher rates than white people, while conveniently glossing over the discrimination faced by women and people of color and the socioeconomic factors behind those disparities.

“This Republican ad calling out welfare leeches uses a young white male named ‘Brad’ as the villain. Meanwhile, back in reality, women are significantly more likely to be on welfare than men. And black people are astronomically more likely to be on welfare than white people. So the number of single young white male ‘Brads’ abusing the welfare system is minuscule,” Walsh claimed.

Sanders, 44, has secured Trump’s endorsement as she seeks a second term as governor in the November elections. Sarah Huckabee Sanders/X

It wasn’t just “Brad’s” race and gender that got MAGA worked up. Some also cried foul over the portrayal of the welfare recipient as a gamer.

“Tell me again how gamers aren’t the most oppressed minority,” one X user wrote.

Sanders, who is seeking re-election in the midterms and has secured Trump’s endorsement, responded to the backlash on Monday afternoon, but carefully avoided addressing the MAGA influencers’ grievances with the ad.

“Some critics online don’t like my welfare work requirement ad,” the 44-year-old governor wrote. “Next thing you know they’ll say I should have used cookies instead of cheese balls. If you are able-bodied you should not collect welfare simply because you choose not to work. Period.”

Posobiec apparently wasn’t satisfied. “Governor, I say this with all due respect, fire your comms team immediately,” he commented.