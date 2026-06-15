MAGA Melts Down at the Weather Channel for Forecasting Weather

MAGA devotees are throwing a tantrum after the Weather Channel correctly warned of stormy weather for President Donald Trump’s UFC birthday bash.

The cage fight extravaganza Trump hosted on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday on Sunday was nearly derailed by volatile weather conditions, which many forecasters had been warning about for days.

The event ultimately took place, but only after the fights were delayed by roughly 45 minutes after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Washington, D.C., area.

SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS

Still, one forecast in particular has become a lightning rod for the president’s devotees, who appear convinced that it was an attempt to disrupt the festivities.

On Sunday morning, roughly 11 hours before the fights began, The Weather Channel declared in a post on X, “RAIN, 30 MPH WINDS AND MOSQUITOS ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN.”

The weather forecaster wrote that the UFC event is facing a 60 percent chance of “thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights.”

A post on X warns that Trump's UFC event risks delays due to weather conditions. @weatherchannel

“On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitos and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage,” the post continued. “While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.”

MAGA figures are up in arms even though The Weather Channel’s warning that the weather could delay the outdoor fights came true.

“The @WeatherChannel SUCKS!” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino fumed on X at 1:22 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

Like his boss, the president’s deputy chief of staff has a penchant for posting late-night messages on social media. Dan Scavino/X

“ZERO RAIN! ZERO WINDS!! ZERO MOSQUITOES!!!” the 50-year-old Trump aide added alongside a series of laughing and clown emojis, even though winds could be seen shaking the trees near the arena on Sunday evening.

His colleague Kaelan Dorr, the deputy assistant to the president, wrote at 12:46 a.m. ET that The Weather Channel “couldn’t have been more wrong,” before adding, “YIKES!!!!”

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino declared that the conditions had been “fantastic” in a longer rumination on the weather.

Bongino left the White House amid clashes over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to reports. Dan Bongino/X

“Despite all the dire predictions from the doomer crowd, last night’s UFC event at the White House was pure magic,” wrote the podcaster, who quit the Trump administration in January. “The weather was fantastic—cool, breezy, and rain-free—and the much-hyped “mosquito apocalypse” turned out to be more fake news.”

Meanwhile, fired Kennedy Center boss Ric Grenell suggested a left-wing conspiracy was behind the weather forecast.

Grenell appeared to suggest a left-wing conspiracy was behind the post. Richard Grenell/X

“The Weather Channel is owned by an activist left wing private equity firm called Francisco Partners,” Grenell wrote on X.

The Weather Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House had previously drawn ridicule for lashing out at The Weather Channel’s post before the event even got underway.

“This event is about celebrating America’s unmatched greatness after 250 years — which apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bullshit clickbait headline,” the White House’s official “Rapid Response” account wrote on X on Sunday afternoon. “Rain or shine, we’re celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸”

The White House’s meltdown over the weather may have reflected lingering memories of the military parade Trump held on his birthday last year, which saw disappointing attendance amid rainy conditions. Rapid Response 47/X

“Imagine being triggered by THE WEATHER,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded. “True snowflake behavior! ❄️” Newsom added, borrowing a favorite MAGA jab for those they view as easily offended.

One X user wrote, “Crashing out because the Weather Channel is reporting on… weather is unhinged on another level,” while another commented, “Deport the weather then. We know you want to try.”