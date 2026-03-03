MAGA Melts Down Over 79-Year-Old Trump’s Bizarre New Ailment

MAGAworld has leapt to the defense of President Donald Trump as his latest unsightly ailment makes waves online.

People are once again speculating about the health of the president, who turns 80 in June, after a nasty red rash appeared on the right side of his neck.

The official explanation appeared to suggest that the mark was caused by a skin cream, but Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, Trump’s physician, deferred to specify why he needs this.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House doctor,” a statement from the White House doctor, seemingly referring to himself in third person, read. “The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Trump has appeared sleepy and beat up in recent public appearances. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The rash was spotted at the White House on Monday, poking over the president’s shirt collar. It was widely considered to be the latest ailment to afflict the ageing president, along with persistent hand bruises and swollen cankles, as well as a series of mental gaffes.

However, MAGA has attempted to explain away the issue using Trump’s apparent achievements as a vehicle to do so. Laura Loomer, one of the president’s most loyal lackeys, led the charge on X by commending the president for recent operations in Venezuela and Iran.

“President Trump is kidnapping dictators and killing Islamic terrorists and the media wants to spread a conspiracy about his health,” she wrote on Monday. “As if we all haven’t had some redness on our skin at some point in time.”

Other MAGA loyalists rushed to defend Trump and his flaking skin. Animator and MAGA talking head Paul Szypula shared an image of Trump’s decaying hand and neck, perhaps defeating his own point, writing, “Democrats are circulating photos of President Trump’s neck and hand to attack him over his health. Trump is in better shape than most of his critics and his policies are great.

“Democrats have little to criticize him about. So they’re going this morbid route. Trump is winning.”

X user ‘Brattani,’ fired off at least four posts blaming dry cleaning for the mark. “I am genuinely concerned that someone is putting a chemical onto his dry cleaning,” she wrote in the most insane defense of the four.

She added later, “Someone needs to change his dry cleaner. The edges of his clothes are obviously harming his skin too, as he’s aging. New clothes, and new detergent and get a new dry cleaner. This looks like too much chemicals on his clothes.”

Dan Brisbois, who runs a MAGA Substack, blamed “harsh lighting from every angle.”

“It’s better to stick to confirmed information rather than amplify speculation about someone’s physical condition based on a single image,” he added, in a message that read suspiciously as if it were written by AI.

“Libtard journalists can’t stand seeing Trump win, so they fixate on a rash because it’s the closest they can get to openly fantasizing about him dying,” @thedimitri added.

Loomer leapt to Trump's defense on X. Laura Loomer/X

Another user responded to Loomer, theorizing that the picture, shared by CBS News, might have been nefariously edited by the network. “I don’t believe CBS. Could be a doctored photo for all I know. Wouldn’t be the first time, Laura,” he wrote.

On the other side of the political divide, some argued that the mark could spell something more macabre. Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW and former chief medical officer at Amazon, theorized the rash could in fact be “pre-cancerous.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, also raised concerns about the White House’s statement.