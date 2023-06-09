MAGA Melts Down Over Trump Indictment: ‘JFK Assassination All Over Again’
CRYING CORRUPTION
Donald Trump’s latest indictment has prominent MAGA figures rushing to defend the former president in the most outlandish of ways. “This is the JFK assassination all over again,” tweeted right-wing social media personality Mike Cernovich, who later posted, “The deep state killed JFK with bullets. Now they are using briefcases to assassinate those who stand in their way.” Longtime Trump ally Rudy Giuliani couldn’t contain his devastation, either. “This is a day that’s one of the worst in the history of the United States,” he said in a Twitter Space after the news broke. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., seemed to use the announcement as a campaigning opportunity. “We're living in a 3rd world Banana Republic and the only way to stop what the corrupt Biden DOJ is doing is to put @realDonaldTrump back in the White House!!!” he tweeted. Meanwhile, Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk demanded action from every other Republican running for president. “Every “Republican” running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support. If you don't, you are part of the problem. Either we have an opposition party or we don't. GO to Miami Tuesday,” he tweeted, clumsily requesting that Trump’s supporters show “solidarity” to prove they aren’t part of the “opposition.”