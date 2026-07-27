MAGA Melts Down Over Fauci Diary Revelations

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back in MAGA’s crosshairs after his diaries were made public over the weekend.

Sen. Rand Paul released thousands of pages of Fauci’s diary entries made during the pandemic on X. The dump ignited a wave of fury from MAGA influencers, who picked apart the pages.

Fauci is portrayed by Paul in his posts as an egomaniac who lied to Congress and the American people about the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, its deadliness, and lockdowns.

Senator Rand Paul announces the release of thousands of pages of Anthony Fauci's diary. X

It’s a portrait that MAGA accounts on social media have been all-too-happy to pick up and run with.

“On a day when thousands of Americans were dying, Fauci wrote: ‘Press still hot and heavy about me. Multiple stories per day, directly or indirectly involving me.’ While the country was in crisis, the diary shows a man closely tracking his own media coverage and rising fame,” David Freeman, who goes by Gunther Eagleman on X, wrote.

Reacting to another post that called Fauci “the most prolific serial killer of the 21st century,” Freeman said “Tony Fauci should be in GITMO already.”

“He tracked the body count and his press clippings on the same page,” criticized @KanekoaTheGreat

On Fox’s Outnumbered, co-host Emily Compagno described Fauci’s diary as “astoundingly honest.”

“I’m so shocked that a physician of such ‘stature’ or ‘experience’ was so blatantly self obsessed,” she said, making air quotes as she said experience and stature.

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro likened Fauci to the high school nerd who “all of a sudden was the homecoming king.”

But he said his biggest issue with Fauci was that “we still don’t definitively have an answer where this thing came from.”

Mauro said Fauci had a lot to answer for in obscuring a link between China and COVID-19.

“How many hundreds of thousands of people died because of this thing, and China caught none of the flack?”

MAGA responds to the Fauci diaries. X

Fox contributor Kaylee McGhee White took umbrage at a passage in the diary where Fauci refers to being attacked by President Donald Trump, and recounts reassuring a colleague that “at the end of the day we will be loved by the people we care about.”

“Who were the people that he cared about?” she railed. “The only people that Fauci cared about were the people waving their little Fauci bobbleheads, and most of all the only person that he actually cared about was himself.”

MAGA online magazine The Federalist said the diary entries showed it was “right about everything.”

Marjorie Taylor Green didn’t reference the diaries directly, but posted that she had been banned from Twitter “for nearly all of 2022 for telling the truth about COVID.”

“I’m proud to be in the small percent of people, you know the conspiracy theorists, that refused to comply with the horrific lies we were told by Fauci and the ‘experts.’” she said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene indirectly references the diary entries on X. X

Radio host Clay Travis said that “reading these diary entries, you see how little Fauci focused on science and how obsessed he was with celebrity and fame,” echoing the primary MAGA talking point that has sprung up around the diary entries.

He also claimed the entries “provide strong evidence he knew he was lying under oath in his testimony to Congress.”

“Perjury is hard to prove based on testimony alone because it requires evidence (the) testifer knew statements were lies, the diary entries are smoking gun evidence of that,” he wrote on X.