MAGA Melts Down Over House GOP Post Written in Spanish

The House GOP has been engulfed in a MAGA firestorm after posting a message on X that was translated into Spanish.

The official account was trying to signal that “every American” could benefit from Republican policies, but the outreach did not go down well among MAGA activists and some of the more radical members of its own caucus.

“House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work,” the House Republican Conference account wrote, followed by the Spanish translation.

House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work.



Los Republicanos en la Cámara creemos en que cada ciudadano americano tiene el potencial de prosperar y beneficiarse de las oportunidades de trabajo. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 13, 2025

MAGA nation was not having it.

Some outraged conservatives questioned whether the House GOP account had been hacked, and demanded that whoever posted it to be fired. Others recalled President Donald Trump‘s March executive order that designated English as the official language of the United States.

“Is this a joke, @HouseGOP? We’re in America. We represent Americans. We don’t pander in foreign languages. Speak English,” wrote Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX).

He took a swipe in another post: “‘Press 2 for English’ is a losing message, @HouseGOP.”

“Why is the House GOP tweeting in Spanish? This is America. We speak English here,” Trump favorite and right-wing agitator Laura Loomer fumed. “President Trump has literally signed English language executive orders. What the hell is the GOP doing?”

Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Bo French asked: “What the holy hell is this? Why isn’t this all in English?”

Others accused the House GOP of “virtue signaling” by providing a Spanish translation of its post.

“English is the official language of our country. Stop virtue signaling by writing in Spanish. This account is a joke. Also, if House Republicans want to embrace the power of work, then how about showing up to work and stop taking vacations,” an X account said.

The Blaze host Auron MacIntyre chimed in: “Whoever is operating this account should be fired immediately.”

On March 1, Trump said in an executive order that “from the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language.”

“Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society,” the order said.

“In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream,” it said. “Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society.”

Just hours after taking office for a second term, Trump took down the Spanish-language version of the official White House website.

At the time, White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said the administration was “committed to bringing back online the Spanish translation section of the website.”

The Spanish-language version of the website still leads to a “404 PAGE NOT FOUND” message.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.