MAGA Melts Down Over iPhone Bug That Replaces the Word ‘Racist’ With ‘Trump’

1
A Mysterious Disease that Kills Within Days Is Spreading
SPREADING QUICKLY
Published 02.26.25 11:14AM EST 
Congo
Evrard Ngendakumana/Evrard Ngendakumana/ REUTERS

Only weeks after President Donald Trump forced the United States to exit the World Health Organization, experts say that millions of lives are already at risk, and WHO officials are now sounding the alarm about an “unknown” disease in central Africa that can kill within days. It’s spreading fast. At least 53 people are already dead, and most met their untimely fate after only 48 hours. The WHO said the “significant public health threat” is taking lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters due to decades of armed conflict. The disease first broke out in a village called Boloko, where three toddlers passed away after eating a bat carcass. Symptoms are similar to those of Ebola and Marburg—people vomit blood or have intense nose bleeds. Infected individuals also experience diarrhea, headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue. At least 431 cases have been reported since January, said the WHO, and it has a fatality rate of 12.3 percent. On Trump’s first day in office, he began withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. He demanded that staff members from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut off all communication with the WHO. He also began overhauling USAID, and thousands of staff members were furloughed, impacting countless global programs that combat disease and prevent it from spreading.

2
‘White Lotus’ Star Clarifies Open Marriage Comments About Actor Husband
‘CALM DOWN, INTERNET’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 10:43AM EST 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts attend the HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts attend the HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The White Lotus star, Carrie Coon, 44, squashed rumors that she has an open relationship with her husband Tracy Letts, after admitting the 59-year-old tells her about his crushes on other women, the Independent reported. “Settle down, internet! I said ‘open minded’ not ‘open,’” Coon wrote on X on Tuesday. This is following her appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast where Coon shared candidly that she and her husband of 12 years are not the jealous types. “That’s the nice thing about a marriage where everything’s on the table; you talk about everything,” she said in Monday’s episode. “We’re not jealous people. Like, we don’t have any of those hang-ups. So we never wanna be, like, the police, you know? So it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Who are you attracted to on set?’” Coon defended her husband explaining, “Tracy’s the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street… and he always tells me who he has a crush on.” She added: “It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. I think it’s titillating.” When Maron asked if the couple, who are towing the line of monogamy, ever go “over the line,” Coon simply replied “We don’t really like lines. Lines are really boring. I mean, look, life is short, finite.”

3
Trump Trolled Over the Bearded Belly Dancers in His AI Gaza Video
HAIR TRIGGER
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 02.26.25 10:34AM EST 
Trump’s AI video showing his vision for a Trump Gaza’ included bearded belly dancers.
Donald Trump Instagram

The surreal AI-generated video President Donald Trump shared showing what a “Trump Gaza” might look like had many strange nuggets, including one that the commander-in-chief seems to have overlooked: bearded belly dancers. The clip, which appeared online earlier this month but was shared without comment on Trump’s social media accounts late Tuesday, also depicts Elon Musk scarfing hummus, a giant gold statue built in Trump’s honor, and the U.S. president sipping a poolside cocktail next to a shirtless Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s not clear how closely Trump or his aides reviewed the video before blasting it out to his MAGA fanbase, with many social media users baffled about the inclusion of the hirsute dancers wearing bikini tops. “The belly dancers are bearded Palestinian men,” one wrote, while another suggested they were “bearded ladies.” “There are shots of bearded women belly-dancing in this video,” Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer wrote on Blueky. “I think Trump’s been woke-punked, and if so, I’m here for it!”

4

MAGA Melts Down Over iPhone Bug That Replaces the Word ‘Racist’ With ‘Trump’

ROTTEN TO THE CORE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.26.25 10:41AM EST 
US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (out of frame) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The MAGAverse accused Apple of being biased against the president after the company admitted that iPhones had been replacing the word “racist” with "Trump." A feature that allows people to dictate sentences using their voice would replace the president’s name with the word “racist” before recalibrating to the correct term. Apple said it was rolling out a fix, though a Daily Beast test showed the issue appeared to already be resolved Wednesday. “We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple told the Associated Press. The company, whose CEO Tim Cook Trump recently praised, blamed phonetic overlap from the shared “r” consonant. “Apple hates MAGA and hates Trump,” one person raged on X. In his recent praise, Trump was reacting to Apple’s announcement that it will funnel billions into the U.S. by hiring 20,000 new employees over the next four years and establishing a new server factory in Texas. However, Trump on Wednesday, said that Apple should “get rid of DEI rules.”

5
Gavin Newsom Unveils His New Podcast Featuring Fiery Clashes With MAGA Guests
LISTEN UP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.26.25 8:19AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at Raleigh Studios unveiling a vast expansion of California’s Film and Television Credit Program on October 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a proposal which would expand the program to $750 million annually, a major increase from the $330 million currently allocated, amid sluggish film and TV productions in Hollywood and across California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a podcast, teasing a host of high-profile MAGA guests. Newsom, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire, told Politico “look at the lineup at CPAC,” when hinting about the conservatives he has lined up for the show. “We already know what our disagreements are with the MAGA movement. I want to understand what the motivations are, the legitimacy of those motivations, and just really understand where people are coming from,” Newsom said of the production, inspired by comedian Bill Maher’s Real Time. “They are influential—they are. They explain more things in more ways on more days about what’s going on and if we’re not trying to understand their motivations, we will be victims of their motivations.” Newsom said he will also go hard on Democrats on the pod, called “This is Gavin Newsom.” “At the same time, I want Democrats to come on and sort of challenge where we are on a lot of these issues,” Newsom added. Politco reported that the podcast will premiere in the coming weeks.

6
WATCH: Thieves Swipe $6M Gold Toilet From Churchill Palace
FEELING FLUSH
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.26.25 7:31AM EST 
Published 02.26.25 7:28AM EST 
The toilet on display in the palace before it was stolen.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Security camera footage shown in court shows how an 18-karat gold toilet worth over $6 million was stolen from a British palace. The extravagant throne, a piece of conceptual art called ‘America’ by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was stolen in September 2019 after a gang with sledgehammers burst into Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, in Oxfordshire, England. The case is now being tried at Oxford Crown Court and, on Tuesday, jurors were shown surveillance footage of the crooks rolling the toilet out of the palace and into a waiting car. The piece, a fully functioning toilet insured for $6 million, was never recovered and it is believed it was broken up shortly after being taken. Michael Jones, 39, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to stealing the artwork. Frederick Sines, 36, also known as Frederick Doe, and Bora Guccuk, 41, each denied one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property. James Sheen, 40, previously pleaded guilty to burglary.

The toilet on display in the palace before it was stolen.
The toilet on display at Blenheim Palace before it was stolen.
7
Woman Admits Graceland Plot to Defraud Elvis Presley’s Family
CAUGHT IN A TRAP
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 02.26.25 4:48AM EST 
A woman has pleaded guilty to a federal count of mail fraud for orchestrating a plot to defraud Elvis Presley’s family which involved a threat to auction off his Graceland estate.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A woman has pleaded guilty to a federal count of mail fraud for orchestrating a plot to defraud Elvis Presley’s family which involved a threat to auction off his Graceland estate. Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, and others had tried to defraud the family out of millions of dollars or take control of the King of Rock and Roll’s famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee, the Department of Justice said. Findley launched the scheme after the death of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023, falsely claiming that Lisa Marie had pledged Graceland as collateral on a loan, prosecutors said. Findley then contacted Lisa Marie’s child—the actress Riley Keough, who had inherited the trust and ownership of Graceland—with a bogus document claiming that her late mother hadn’t repaid the $3.8 million she supposedly borrowed. Findley then threatened to sell off Graceland to the highest bidder unless Presley’s family paid her $2.85 million, authorities said. Keough sued to block the auction, claiming fraud, and Findley was arrested in August. Findley could face up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing on June 18, though she is expected to receive a more lenient sentence under her plea deal, according to the Associated Press.

8
Fox News Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
‘NEW REALITY’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 6:09PM EST 
Kat Timpf visits FNC’s "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Kat Timpf visits FNC’s "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Fox News mainstay Kat Timpf revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer hours before she went into labor. Sharing the shocking news on social media Tuesday, Timpf explained her cancer is at stage zero and her doctor is “confident” that it hasn’t spread. “As I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer,” Timpf wrote on X. The anchor proceeded to detail the hours leading up from her cancer diagnosis to the birth of her son, and wrote that she found light through the hospital staff who “make excellent audiences for dark humor.” “These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I’m still getting used to my new reality,” Timpf added. “Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can. I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules—and not just because he might have saved my life.”

Shop with Scouted

Lifepro’s At-Home Vibration Plate Is the Best Lymphatic Drainage Hack
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 3:34PM EST 
Lifepro Vibration Plates Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Buy At Amazon$250

Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help assist with fat loss by burning calories—especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

9
Chiefs’ GM Reveals Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision
GAME ON
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 6:19PM EST 
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager announced that Travis Kelce will return to play in 2025, according to ESPN. Speaking at the Indianapolis combine, General manager Brett Veach said the legendary tight end “has that fire and desire to play.” Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was slightly less sure that Kelce would return—saying that he advised the star tight end to relax following the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX earlier this month. The 35-year-old football superstar seemed sure he would continue playing before the big game, but had more reservations after the 40-22 loss. He said he was “kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions” on his New Heights podcast on Feb 12. If he does officially return for the 2025 season, Kelce will receive an $11.5 million roster bonus for the last year of his contract. There is not a deadline for Kelce to make a decision. 2024 was a low point for Kelce’s career—he may have performed well with 97 receptions, but he only had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns by the end of the season.

10
Fox News Earns Highest-Rated Start to a Year Ever Thanks to Trump 2.0
FOX FEVER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 8:44PM EST 
Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld attend Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld attend Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News is reaping the benefits of President Donald Trump’s second term, with the network topping rating charts across the board and earning its highest-rated start to a year ever. In February, the network averaged 3.091 million viewers in primetime, soaring miles ahead of its competitors, MSNBC and CNN, who came in second and third with 734,000 viewers and 522,000 viewers respectively. Fox News also saw a jump among viewers aged 25-54 grossing an average of 353,000—a 61 percent jump from this time last year. Moreover, the five highest-rated shows in cable news this month also all belonged to Fox News. The Five came in first with an average of 4.699 million viewers, while Jesse Watters Primetime trailed just behind in second place with 4.186 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hannity came in third at 3.597 million with Special Report with Bret Baier and The Ingraham Angle following closely behind in fourth and fifth place—earning 3.585 million viewers and 3.484 million viewers respectively.

