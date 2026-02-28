MAGA Melts Down Over Iran War No One Voted For

President Donald Trump is facing a furious MAGA backlash after embarking on an unauthorized strike in Iran that he admits will kill U.S. citizens.

After being urged by sections of his own base not to enter another foreign war, the president announced on Saturday morning that he had launched a major attack on Iran as he vowed to eliminate the country’s nuclear program—which he insisted months ago had been completely “obliterated”—and bring about a change in government.

“NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR,” said the Trump-aligned, self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate.

NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 28, 2026

MAGA congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X: “Hold our country in prayer right now. Hold our service members and their families in prayer right now. Hold the innocent people of Iran in prayer right now.”

Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was less diplomatic.

“Oh, how disgusting. F--- you, Mr. President,” he wrote.

“This is so wicked and disgusting and vile,” added Cassandra Macdonald, a writer at the right-leaning Gateway Pundit. “He is sacrificing our best for a foreign nation. What comes after blackpilled because I’m that.”

Far-right figure Nick Fuentes posted on X: “@realDonaldTrump NO WAR WITH IRAN. ISRAEL IS DRAGGING US TO WAR. AMERICA FIRST.”

The strike took place in the middle of the night, without Congressional approval—which is required by law—as most Americans were asleep.

A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on Feb. 28, 2026. Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Only hours earlier, amid the biggest military build-up in the Middle East since the Iraq War, Vice President JD Vance had tried to assuage MAGA fears, telling the Washington Post that there was “no chance” the United States would end up in a years-long conflict without a clear end.

“Acts of war unauthorized by Congress,” noted Republican Thomas Massie, who had been trying to push through new laws that would force the president to seek approval before striking Iran.

But in an eight-minute video announcing the move, Trump sought to justify his “major combat operations” on the basis that Iran had refused to reach a deal to cease its nuclear program.

He then called on Iranians to overthrow their government when the U.S. military operation came to an end.

“It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations,” Trump said.

He added: “My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

The fact that American soldiers could die is set to infuriate the anti-interventionist wing of the Republican Party.

Only one day earlier, former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene had posted an old video of Trump lamenting George W. Bush’s decision to go to war in Iraq.

This is the Trump I supported, the man who called out the truth about the WMD in Iraq and declared NO MORE FOREIGN WARS.



Now for some unknown reason, Trump has joined the neocons and will soon go to war against Iran with the same BS excuses.



End of MAGA

pic.twitter.com/NNY7xLkJaF — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 26, 2026

“They said there were weapons of mass destruction. There were none, and they knew there were none,” Trump said at the time.

Greene wrote: “This is the Trump I supported, the man who called out the truth about the WMD in Iraq and declared NO MORE FOREIGN WARS.