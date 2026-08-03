MAGA Melts Down Over WNBA Coach’s Message to ‘MAGA Barbie’

MAGA is in full-on meltdown mode after crowds at a WNBA game booed a player who’s become a darling of the right for her comments about trans athletes.

Sophie Cunningham, the 29-year-old Indiana Fever guard branded “MAGA Barbie” for saying she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room” and stop “biological men” from playing against women, faced off with the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Fans jeered at Cunningham almost every time she touched the ball during the game, which ended in her team’s 108-100 loss to the Lynx. The political firestorm sparked by her comments was never far from the match. Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, 59, wore a T-shirt that read “Trans Kids Belong,” while protesters picketed the entrance to the stadium.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is wearing a "Trans Kids Belong' T-shirt to protest Sophie Cunningham...



Sophie is getting HEAVILY BOOED every time she touches the ball. pic.twitter.com/duhkYq8uZI — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 2, 2026

Fox News hardliner Laura Ingraham led the charge online in the aftermath of the game. “Should Cunningham and Clark even continue to play?” she posted on X, in reference to both the guard and her teammate Caitlin Clark. “I honestly worry for their safety during the games, and entering and exiting the stadiums. These pro-trans people are obsessed militants capable of anything.”

There are no reports of any threat of violence at Sunday’s match. It is also unclear why Ingraham thought Clark might have been a target of the audience’s booing, given she’s conspicuously avoided taking a side in the furor.

X/Laura Ingraham

Far-right pundit Matt Walsh was also quick to hop on the bandwagon. “It’s funny to watch these leftists cling to the trans bulls–-t,” he wrote. “The pro-trans side has been thoroughly defeated at every level—politically, culturally, in the courts, in the legislatures, everywhere—and yet they can’t let it go.”

“What a total mess the WNBA is,” fellow right-winger Collin Rugg chimed in. “They spent years demanding they get respect and now that they have more attention, you have head coaches advocating for men in their sport.”

X/Collin Rugg

Pro-Trump influencer Gina Milan went after Reeve directly for the shirt she and other protesters wore at Sunday’s match. “Cheryl Reeve said she wore her ‘Trans kids belong’ shirt to ‘educate’,” Milan wrote. “Educate us on what? That boys belong in girls’ sports? What a freaking weirdo.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came to the Fever guard’s defense during a press briefing last month, describing the backlash against her comments as “astonishing.”