MAGA Melts Down Over Trump’s ‘Embarrassing’ War Meltdown

President Donald Trump is in an absolute meltdown about Israel seemingly getting carried away with the war he started against Iran—and now his supporters are all freaking out that he’s freaking out.

“This is f--king embarrassing,” MAGA podcaster Tim Pool wrote on X in response to a White House retweet of Trump’s Wednesday night Truth Social tirade about an Israeli attack on a vital Iranian gas field. “Holy s--t,” he added.

“Who could have predicted this incredibly unpredictable event?” Auron MacIntrye, a journalist at pro-Trump outlet The Blaze, wrote. “Your gas prices must skyrocket for the glory of the state of Israel,” MAGA influencer Nicky Rudd added.

Trump is in full meltdown mode. Truth Social / Donald Trump

“Joe Kent was telling the truth,” conspiracy theorist Ian Carroll said, referring to the National Counterterrorism Center director who resigned this week over claims Trump’s hand is being forced in the conflict by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel, with whom the president launched his war on February 28, bombed the South Pars gas site in Iran on Wednesday, inflicting “extensive damage” on part of the world’s largest natural gas field—and the Islamic regime’s principal source of income.

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has since said that the attack has had “consequences beyond control, the scope of which would engulf the entire world,” as the regime launches retaliatory strikes at the Ras Laffan industrial zone in Qatar, a U.S. ally.

Trump says he’s really, really not happy about it. In his Truth Social rant, he blasted Israel for “acting out of anger,” saying that “the United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.”

He further warned that if Iran continues with its attacks against Qatar, he “will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

The president—whose war has plunged the Middle East into chaos, claimed well over a thousand lives, and sent global oil prices spiralling—says he’s reluctant “to authorize this level of violence and destruction,” but that “I will not hesitate to do so” in the event Qatar’s assets come under another attack.

Ironically, multiple sources have since told the Wall Street Journal and Axios that in fact, Trump personally approved the gas field strike before deciding to deny any knowledge of it on Truth Social.

The Daily Beast has contacted White House for comment on this story.