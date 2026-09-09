MAGA Melts Down Over Trump-a-Palooza Disaster Warning

MAGA is melting down after the Republican election guru Karl Rove offered a blunt assessment of this week’s Trump-a-Palooza convention.

President Donald Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz led the meltdown after Rove, the architect of George W. Bush’s successful campaigns for governor and president, said he is “nervous” that the president’s unconventional midterm convention will be a flop.

“I’m a little bit nervous about it because, look, we’re in the final stages of the campaign,” Rove said on Fox News. “I’d be more comfortable if this had been held in June and July and set a theme that could be pursued for four or five months rather than for 56 days.”

Bruesewitz scoffed at the suggestion that Trump was making a mistake.

“No one cares what @KarlRove has to say,” he wrote on X.

Alex Brusewitz led Wednesday’s meltdown. X

Bruesewitz’s comments were then flooded with Trump sycophants who said the same. That includes right-wing influencer Brenden Dilley, who responded, “literally nobody.”

Another response read, “He’s the GOP version of James Carville at this point.”

Others said that Rove, 75, is a “dinosaur,” “irrelevant,” a “moron,” a “proven failure,” and a “traitorous opportunist.”

Trump’s much-hyped convention begins Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Critics have described the event as a long-shot attempt to swing momentum back in Republicans’ favor despite Trump’s approval rating taking a beating as he continues to fight an unpopular war with Iran that has spiked everyday prices, especially for gas.

National party conventions are typically held only in presidential election cycles and are used to formally nominate a ticket and adopt a platform. Rove said Democrats previously tried to host midterm conventions, but abandoned them after determining they did not move the needle.

“The White House is pushing a big bet,” Rove said. “It’s like we’re at the table; they’re pushing all the chips in, saying if we make this about Donald Trump and if we make this about Donald Trump’s record and put him at the center of this, then we have a shot to pull this thing off.”

While Trump has failed to deliver on key policies—namely the economy and his vow not to start new wars—many Republicans still hope to align their campaigns with Trump and what they view as his MAGA 2.0 wins, like tax cuts and border policies.

MAGA has long separated itself from previous leaders of the Republican Party like Bush and Rove. So much so, the MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman posted to his 1.7 million X followers on Wednesday that he is glad the former president is skipping the Dallas convention.

Former President George W. Bush and his then-top advisor, Karl Rove, at the White House in 2006. Pool/Getty Images

“Trump’s midterm convention is happening right in Dallas, Bush’s own backyard, and he’s choosing not to attend. Instead, he’ll hold a 9/11 anniversary event at the Bush Center before heading to Ground Zero,” he said. “At this point, nobody should be surprised. The Republican Party has moved on. Bush can keep his distance. America First isn’t asking permission anymore.”

A response to that post roped in Rove, too.