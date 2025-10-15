MAGA Melts Down Over ‘Unhinged’ Anti-Trump No Kings Protests

MAGA Republicans are melting down over this weekend’s planned “No Kings” anti-Trump protest, branding expected attendees as unhinged terrorists and suggesting that the National Guard should be deployed against them.

The nationwide demonstration on Saturday is expected to be the largest single day of protest in modern American history, spurred on by growing anger over the tactics of ICE agents and the administration’s push to surge military troops across Democratic cities.

People participate in the "No Kings" protest against President Donald Trump's policies in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 14, 2025. Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

According to the latest figures, there are more than 2,500 registered demonstrations taking place across the country on Saturday—already exceeding the 2,100 that took place during the last “No Kings” rally in June.

But while Democrats and grassroots groups are hoping the event will help galvanize voters ahead of next year’s midterm elections, Republicans and right-wing influencers are raging against the day.

Speaking at an investor event in Washington on Wednesday morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the rally, whose attendees have previously included a mix of professionals, families, students and activists, would be made up of the “farthest left, the hardest core, the most unhinged in the Democratic Party.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the No Kings protest would involve the “farthest left, the hardest core, the most unhinged in the Democratic Party.” Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House GOP Whip Tom Emmer suggested the protest was a “terrorist” event and a “hate rally backed by the left,” while House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed Democrats were deliberately keeping the government shut down until after the rally because “they can’t face their rabid base.”

And Republican Senator Roger Marshall told Newsmax: “We’ll have to get the National Guard out. Hopefully, it will be peaceful. I doubt it.”

Sen. Roger Marshall: "October 18 is when the protest gets here. This will be a Soros paid-for protest for his professional protesters. The agitators show up. We'll have to get the National Guard out. Hopefully it will be peaceful. I doubt it." pic.twitter.com/UkxskdA2mT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2025

The last “No Kings” protest drew more than five million Americans in small towns and major cities across the country to denounce what they described as Trump’s expansion of executive power.

At the time, rage centered largely on Trump and his then “first buddy” Elon Musk as they took an axe to the civil service.

Since then, the administration has ramped up immigration enforcement, used troops to quell civil unrest or crime in Democratic cities, cracked down on free speech and dissent, and passed bills that critics say gut health care and other essentials.

“Trump is going into American cities and declaring that they’re war zones—when they’re the ones tear-gassing peaceful protesters in Chicago or shooting rubber bullets at priests in Portland, or targeting journalists in LA,” Hunter Dunn, a spokesman for organizing group 50501, told The Daily Beast.

“So this event is a show of solidarity. Getting millions of people around the world, and hundreds of thousands of your neighbors all together, is powerful.”

Other groups involved in Saturday’s protest include Indivisble and Public Citizen, MoveOn, the ACLU, and the Human Rights Campaign and Working Families Power.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The protest comes as Trump considers using the Insurrection Act to deploy the military against Americans in Democratic cities if federal courts continue to thwart his agenda.

In an ominous sign of things to come, the president has also vowed “to go city by city” using federal troops to crack down on crime, insisting it was for the good of the country.

Tensions in Chicago escalated on Tuesday when Border Patrol agents pursued and crashed into a vehicle as part of an immigration enforcement operation, leading to an angry response from local residents and the deployment of tear gas on citizens.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the incident was sparked when red SUV driven by a person suspected to be in the country illegally rammed into a Border Patrol vehicle before attempting to flee.