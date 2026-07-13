MAGA Memes Mock McConnell’s ‘Proof of Life’ Photo Release

A “proof of life” photo designed to show GOP Senator Mitch McConnell is alive and well has sparked a wave of MAGA memes questioning its authenticity.

After weeks of speculation surrounding the 84-year-old’s health—including unverified claims that he was dead or a “vegetable”—McConnell’s office released an image of him on Sunday, hours after Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death.

McConnell released a picture of himself in the hospital alongside his wife. Mitch McConnell

In the photo, the Kentucky Republican is sitting on what appears to be a hospital bed, dressed in jeans and a button-up shirt, beaming alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

But the image immediately drew skepticism, including from high-profile MAGA figures who questioned its authenticity, and sparked a flood of memes and AI-generated videos mocking it.

MAGA influencer Catturd remains skeptical. X

“New photo from Mitch McConnell’s team today proving he’s OK,” wrote MAGA influencer Catturd, alongside an image of the senator and his wife as stick figures.

Fellow influencer Gunther Eagleman posted a video to his 1.7 million X followers, showing McConnell alongside Kathy Bates’ chilling character from the Stephen King movie Misery.

Memes of McConnell have flooded the internet. X

“I’m starting to think Mitch McConnell isn’t missing…He’s just stuck in Misery hearing, ‘I’m your biggest fan’,” Eagleman quipped—a reference to the iconic line Bates says in the film as she tortures the main character.

Another image by anti-trans activist Jamie Michell featured McConnell on the same hospital bed surrounded by Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and John Wayne, all of whom are dead. This prompted Trump supporters to respond by adding additional figures such as Marilyn Monroe and the Grim Reaper.

The mockery was emblematic of the skepticism surrounding the Senator's health. X

“New photo just released of other friends visiting Mitch McConnell today. He really looks great! Hang in there!” it read.

One image posted by a MAGA supporter swapped the faces of McConnell and his wife—“see how easy that is?” it read—while a separate video featured McConnell getting up from his hospital bed and doing an energetic dance in the hospital room.

Many believe the original photo was AI generated. X

The memes are emblematic of the ongoing public skepticism surrounding McConnell’s health after weeks of silence from the senator and his team.

The elderly lawmaker was hospitalized after emergency responders found him at his Washington, D.C residence following an apparent cardiac arrest on June 14.

But until yesterday, McConnell’s team had refused to provide new information about his treatment, his condition, or whether he would be able to return to work.

The photo on Sunday was the first time he had been seen in public since being hospitalized.

It was accompanied by a lengthy statement explaining that he did not suffer “a heart attack or a stroke,” but was taken to the hospital after a fall and was “briefly unconscious.”

He also explained the long silence about his condition by saying that “folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older.”

“Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct—I can’t help it,” he said.

Lobbyist and CNN commentator David Urban said the senator should be given the benefit of the doubt now that an explanation has been provided.

“More transparency is better than less obviously for people, but there still should be some privacy,” he said.

However, many remained unconvinced.

“How come Mitch McConnell’s staff won’t release a video of him? A photo could have been taken at any time. I call BS. The American people aren’t stupid,” wrote Trump ally Laura Loomer.

Former Fox News producer Kylie Jane Kremer agreed. “Instead of a written statement and a single photograph, the public deserves clear, direct proof that Senator McConnell is recovering and able to communicate,” she said.