MAGA Men Humiliated After Being Duped by AI Foot Fetish Model

An AI-generated “soldier” has apparently swindled scores of MAGA men.

The account, “jessicaa.foster,” has amassed 1 million followers on Instagram, funneling massive engagement from fake photos with President Donald Trump and MAGA-friendly captions to an OnlyFans account selling photos of feet, Fast Company and Marca have discovered.

The AI-generated influencer that is swindling MAGA men on Instagram. Instagram

While the Instagram photos appear hyper-realistic, aside from incorrect American flags and bizarre U.S. Army casual wear, there are several telltale signs that Jessica is very much not real.

The supposed everyday soldier, whose account began posting in November, has “met” Trump at least six times this year. She may even be brokering peace in Eastern Europe, snapping “selfies” with Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, as well as with Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

Some gullible MAGA men still believe “Jessica” is real and managed to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in MAGA 2.0. Instead of a last name on her nametag in her Putin selfie, it reads simply and incorrectly, “U.S. Army.” Instagram

She captioned the latter photo, “Mr. Zelenskyy, please wear a suit next time 😅❤️.”

Jessica has also invaded Greenland with her fellow U.S. Army troops, another post suggests, and she has even met soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this year. She also claims to have attended the Super Bowl in “California,” despite the AI-generated background showing the Kansas City Chiefs, who did not even reach the playoffs last season, as a participant.

Fake selfies with soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the White House received over 400,000 likes between them on Instagram. Instagram

One would think Melania Trump is upset that her husband gifted the soldier influencer a bouquet of red roses in the Oval Office on Valentine’s Day—but, by Jessica’s account, the first lady was still willing to snap a selfie with her on a visit later in February.

The account posted a selfie with the first couple of weeks after claiming President Donald Trump gifted her roses on Valentine’s Day. Instagram

The page’s second-most-liked post features Jessica speaking at what she describes as Trump’s “Border of Peace Conference.” Trump’s international body created to mediate the Gaza conflict is actually called the Board of Peace.

The absurdity of the posts is not stopping Jessica from receiving hundreds of thousands of likes on each clearly fake photo. Fast Company reports that she is turning those Instagram likes into tips on her free-to-subscribe OnlyFans, which add up to hundreds of dollars per post.

The AI woman’s OnlyFans username is “Jessicanextdoor” and claims to be 2.9 miles away from each of her subscribers.

Ironically, her bio reads, “Public servant by day, troublemaker by night 🤍. I’m new to this don’t be rude please 😭👉🏼👈🏼. Btw I respond to every message but be patient since I’m not a robot haha.”

“Jessica” links to the page on her Instagram profile, whose bio reads simply, “america first 🪖🇺🇸” and “yes i have one 👇🏻” pointing to her OnlyFans link.

Between photos with MAGA figures and celebrities are suggestive posts from “Jessica” on Instagram. Instagram

The fake influencer has also posted suggestive photos on Instagram. Like its OnlyFans content, seven of its posts prominently show the AI woman’s feet. In one of its first posts, the influencer claimed her “body count” had grown from zero to 28 since joining the military.

The page’s first-ever post made its intentions clear from the jump.

The first post from “Jessica” on Instagram. The American flag behind her is missing at least 10 stars and two stripes. Instagram

“If you are a straight guy that like a American army girl stop scrolling and leave a ‘❤️’ 🥺,” the page posted, with an inaccurate American flag hanging behind her.