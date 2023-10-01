MAGA Men’s Advocate Charged With Dismembering Fiancée

CHEAT SHEET
A California man accused of murdering and dismembering his fiancée has been revealed to be a former local Republican Party official who fashioned himself as a men’s advocate who had been unjustly accused of sexual harassment. According to the San Francisco Standard, Joseph Roberts complained in one interview that three sorority sisters smeared him and “said things like they were afraid for their lives... It was just total lies.” Now Roberts, a 42-year-old Navy veteran, is jailed without bail on charges he killed recent law school grad Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner.