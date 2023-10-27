MAGA Mike Johnson Is Shameless in More Ways Than One

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

After weeks of uncertainty over who may take up the gavel, it was a surprise when Republicans gathered this week to vote for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) as the new Speaker of the House.

And as Semafor’s Washington Bureau Chief Benjy Sarlin tells us on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, “This is a man whose beliefs are very important to his character.”

“I mean this is a guy whose faith was just very, very tied into his politics,” Sarlin said.

Sarlin explains the various ways in which Johnson has expressed his strong conservative values and how he is “equally steeped in all three of these branches of conservatives: Social. Fiscal. Trump.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Among the concerning details in Johnson’s past, Sarlin adds, is the fact that “he was front and center in the election denial efforts,” and that “he specifically said [gay marriage] will lead to people marrying their pets. He opposed decriminalizing gay sex.” Johnson was also “celebrating when Roe v Wade fell,” Sarlin said.

Plus! Glenn Kirschner, MSNBC analyst and the host of Justice Matters, breaks down the latest news in all of Donald Trump’s recent legal battles, including how Jenna Ellis’ guilty plea could open up more indictments for Rudy Giuliani and company in a bunch of different states.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.