MAGA Millionaire Flamed for Telling Gen Z to Skip Iced Coffee

Millionaire MAGA star Tomi Lahren is getting raked over the coals after she mocked Gen Z for daring to complain about the affordability crisis while still purchasing iced coffee.

The Fox News host, who has reportedly amassed a multi-million-dollar fortune, weighed in Wednesday on the economic pressures that young Americans are facing.

“Two things can be true at once,” Lahren, 33, began. “1) Things are way too expensive right now. Food, gas, groceries- all high.”

She added, “2) The Gen Zers b----ing about it all also get a daily iced coffee, wear Alo apparel, and don’t know what it means to live within their means.”

Tomi Lahren was 27 when she bought a house for $700,000. She is married to a former MLB player who once earned $1.8 million in a year. Tomi Lahren/X

Lahren’s spending rant immediately drew backlash from those who pointed out that her financial circumstances are far removed from those of the average American.

“Tomi and her husband’s net worth is north of $10 million,” said Christopher Hale, a former member of the Obama administration who is now a Catholic commentator, on X. “I’m sure blaming Gen Z kids living paycheck to paycheck for overspending on Chipotle will be a winning message in November.”

Fox News hosts can earn anywhere from six figures to millions of dollars a year. Meanwhile, Lahren is married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia, who raked in between $400,000 and $1.8 million annually during his playing career. He is now the catching coach for the New York Mets.

Hale referenced MAGA ally Marc Thiessen’s viral comment that college students should eat at their school cafeteria rather than spend their money to buy a burrito. Christopher Hale/X

In 2020, the then-27-year-old Lahren bought a three-bedroom house near downtown Nashville, Tennessee, for $700,000, according to Realtor.com. She had moved out of an apartment in Redondo Beach, California, that subsequently listed for $7,200 a month. The average first-time homebuyer in 2025 was older than ever at 40 in the United States, while the average homebuyer was 59, according to the National Association of Realtors.

At the same time, Americans are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis as prices continue to rise amid inflation that has only been made worse by President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Trump vowed to “end inflation” during his 2024 campaign, but now appears more preoccupied with renovating the White House and the rest of D.C. in his image.

Lahren was repeatedly reminded in replies to her post that Americans’ economic struggles extend far beyond a daily coffee run.

“Cutting a $7 coffee doesn’t magically create affordable housing, livable wages, or solve other structural cost issues Republicans continue to ignore,” an X user replied. “You’re confusing small lifestyle choices with massive economic barriers.”

“You really think the other generations aren’t affected by high prices?” another said. “You think those of us who should be eyeing retirement but are now increasing our workload to survive at 50 years old aren’t affected? Like everyone else, you’re completely out of touch with reality.”