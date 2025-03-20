Kai Trump melted down with a disastrous first round at a prestigious junior golf tournament Wednesday after puttering around with the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods, Charlie. Trump’s teen granddaughter faced an agonizing day with one birdie, seven bogeys, two double bogeys, one triple bogey and one quadruple bogey during the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in South Carolina, reported Newsweek. The round dropped her to dead last on the leaderboard, with a score of 17-over-89 for the first round. Woods performed slightly better at 6-over-78. He at least managed to tie for 32nd place out of all 36 male attendees. The news of their double defeat comes after news outlets reported Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, Kai’s mother and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, were dating. Trump, 17, is ranked 151st in Florida and has committed to play golf for the University of Miami next season. She’s falling far behind the tournament’s defending champions, Asterisk Talley and Giovanni Daniele Binaghi.
