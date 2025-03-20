Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Kai Trump Drops to Dead Last Place at Prestigious Golf Tournament
HOLE IN NONE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.20.25 6:00PM EDT 
Published 03.20.25 5:57PM EDT 
Kai Trump
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kai Trump plays a shot on the ninth hole prior to The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 12, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) Orlando Ramirez/Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Kai Trump melted down with a disastrous first round at a prestigious junior golf tournament Wednesday after puttering around with the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods, Charlie. Trump’s teen granddaughter faced an agonizing day with one birdie, seven bogeys, two double bogeys, one triple bogey and one quadruple bogey during the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in South Carolina, reported Newsweek. The round dropped her to dead last on the leaderboard, with a score of 17-over-89 for the first round. Woods performed slightly better at 6-over-78. He at least managed to tie for 32nd place out of all 36 male attendees. The news of their double defeat comes after news outlets reported Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, Kai’s mother and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, were dating. Trump, 17, is ranked 151st in Florida and has committed to play golf for the University of Miami next season. She’s falling far behind the tournament’s defending champions, Asterisk Talley and Giovanni Daniele Binaghi.

Read it at Newsweek

2

Republican Minnesota State Senator Resigns After Teen Sex Sting Charge

STEPPING DOWN
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.20.25 7:43PM EDT 
Justin David Eichorn.
Justin David Eichorn. Bloomington Police

Republican Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn resigned on Thursday after being caught allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution. The husband and father of four was arrested Monday in Bloomington after allegedly thinking he was meeting up with a 17-year-old girl he was messaging, which turned out to be part of an undercover sting operation targeting commercial sex involving juveniles. The police seized a condom, two cellphones, and $129 in cash. The 40-year-old was subsequently charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor on Wednesday. Eichorn has been jailed since his arrest. Before the Senate could vote on whether or not he would keep his seat, Eichorn stepped down from his position, stating in an email to Gov. Tim Walz: “I must focus on personal matters at this time. It has been an honor to serve in the Minnesota Senate.” The governor was one of many who had called for Eichorn’s resignation. Until he calls a special session to fill the vacant seat, the Senate Democrats retain a two-seat majority. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson commented on the matter: “This is the right thing to do for his family and the Senate,” adding that “we are ready to move on and do the important work that needs to be done at the Capitol.” Prosecutors said that six other suspects were also arrested in the operation. Eichorn’s profile has been taken down from the Senate website.

Read it at NBC News

Shop with Scouted

J.Crew’s Semi-Hidden Factory Sale Is Not To Be Missed
SALE ON SALE
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Published 03.20.25 1:53AM EDT 
J.Crew Factory Friends & Family Sale
J.Crew Factory.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 to 50 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering an additional 15 percent off everything sitewide for its annual Friends & Family sale. It’s one of J.Crew Factory’s (J.Crew’s online outlet store) biggest sale events of the season—and the year, for that matter—so you won’t want to sit this one out. It’s the perfect time to transition your wardrobe to spring without spending a fortune.

J. Crew Factory Store Weekend Style Event
Shop At J.Crew Outlet

Of course, the Friends & Family sale is also a great time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re steeply discounted. After all, elevated basics and impossibly chic office staples are two categories that J.Crew excels at. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. Don’t forget to browse the clearance section for additional savings—these items are also eligible for the 15 percent off discount. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings. Enter the code FAMILY15 to unlock the savings. Happy shopping!

3
Report Reveals What Went Wrong With Delta Plane That Crash-Landed and Flipped Over
THE MORE YOU KNOW
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.20.25 3:51PM EDT 
Published 03.20.25 2:49PM EDT 

According to a preliminary report, the Delta Air Lines plane that landed belly-up at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last month was descending at a high rate of speed as its landing gear collapsed, NBC News reported. The botched landing of the flight arriving from Minneapolis on Feb. 17 injured 21 people. The report released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday did not disclose what caused the crash of the Endeavor Air-operated flight that had 80 people on board. The report detailed that during landing, “the aircraft impacted the runway, the rightwing detached, and a fire ensued.” Following this, the aircraft turned over and slid down the runway until it came to a full stop while its 76 passengers were left dangling upside down from their seats. “A large portion of the tail, including most of the vertical stabilizer and the entire horizontal stabilizer, became detached during the roll,” the report said. Although the passengers and four crew members were evacuated before the aircraft rescue firefighters entered the plane, “an explosion occurred outside the aircraft in the area of the left wing root,” shortly after. The cause of this explosion is also under investigation. “For everyone at Endeavor Air and Delta, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people. That’s why we remain fully engaged as participants in the investigation led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada,” Delta said in a statement Thursday.”

(Video Provided by Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Read it at NBC News

4
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Files for Divorce After Just 3 Years
OVER AND OUT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.20.25 4:47PM EDT 
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, 35, has filed for divorce from her husband of just over 3 years, according to TMZ. Brunson has been tight-lipped about her marriage to Kevin Anik, who TMZ reports is a sales manager, until her brief mention of him during her 2022 Emmys speech. She referred to Anik as “my wonderful husband” as she thanked him for being “the most supportive man I’ve ever known.” She mentioned him again on stage at the Golden Globes in 2023, telling the crowd, “I love my husband,” but never shared any photos or information about their private life publicly. The Emmy-winning writer and star did share a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram in July 2020. On Wednesday, she cited irreconcilable differences in the filing to end the three and a half year marriage, which the documents say commenced in 2021. The filing states that Brunson and Anik entered into a postnuptial agreement, “which governs the disposition of their property.”

Read it at TMZ

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

5
CBS Newscasters Say Goodbye to Their Shiny Times Square Studio
PACKING UP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.20.25 5:33PM EDT 
CBS News
NEW YORK - APRIL 30: 77th Annual Tony Awards Nominees announced live on CBS Mornings with Co-Hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson along with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renee Elise Goldsberry. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images) CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

CBS Mornings is packing their boxes and heading somewhere a bit more affordable—their gloomy former studio in Hell’s Kitchen, the New York Post reported. The crew will be bidding adieu to their deluxe Times Square studio, which cost millions to build, only four years after they moved in. The move follows a company-wide cost-cutting mandate ordered by their corporate parent, Paramount Global, which wants to slash $500 million from their budget before a potential merger with Skydance Media. When CBS Mornings first moved into their fancy spot, then-President Neeraj Khemlani told NewscastStudio that the space “in the heart of Times Square will bring us a wealth of new opportunities for high-quality production.” CBS Mornings is co-hosted by Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil, and it’s facing rock bottom as viewership continues to decline. The move is scheduled for September, and the team will relocate from 1515 Broadway to the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS Mornings for comment.

Read it at https://nypost.com/2025/03/20/media/cbs-mornings-ditches-luxe-times-square-studio-for-dingy-former-home-its-all-about-saving-money/

6
Former NFL Assistant Coach Hacked Systems for Athletes’ Intimate Pics
BRING THE HAMMER DOWN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.20.25 4:40PM EDT 
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore and Quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss look on during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore and Quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss look on during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A former NFL and University of Michigan assistant football coach hacked into the computer accounts of thousands of college athletes in search of intimate photos and videos, The Guardian reported. According to an indictment filed in a federal court in Detroit on Thursday, Matt Weiss was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized computer access and 10 counts of identity theft. Between 2015 and 2023, Weiss, who worked for the Baltimore Ravens before starting his university gig in 2021, gained access to databases of over 100 colleges and universities that operated via a third-party vendor. The 42-year-old was able to access the social media, email, and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 athletes. “Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes,” the indictment said. “He researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history, and physical characteristics. His goal was to obtain private photographs and videos never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.” When Weiss was canned in 2023, he had said that he was cooperating and was looking “forward to the matter being resolved” and his initial court appearance on the charges was not determined. “Our office will move aggressively to prosecute computer hacking to protect the private accounts of our citizens,” Julie Beck, the acting US attorney in Detroit, said of the indictment.

Read it at The Guardian

7
‘The Last of Us’ Star Opens Up About Autism Diagnosis
‘FREEING’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.20.25 4:18PM EDT 
Bella Ramsey speaks onstage durning 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Bella Ramsey speaks onstage durning 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Actress Bella Ramsey opened up about their autism diagnosis in an interview with British Vogue Wednesday. Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary, received their diagnosis while filming the first season of the hit post-apocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us. Ramsey said they had “always wondered” but never thought to get tested. That is, until a crew member with an autistic daughter approached them while filming in Canada, assuming that they also had it. This spurred them to recieve a psychiatric assessment and diagnosis. The young star described the diagnosis as “freeing,” allowing them to give themselves more grace when not being able to go through the “easy” everyday tasks that “everyone else seems to be able to do.” According to Ramsey, the diagnosis has also allowed them to improve their acting, from “having to learn more manually how to socialize and interact with people around me” to the routine of being on a set: “I have a call time, and I’m told what to wear, how to stand, where to stand and what to eat.” Though Ramsey doesn’t feel particularly comfortable with labels around gender and sexuality, “the label of being autistic” has helped them better understand themselves. They said: “My experience of moving through the world is as an autistic person,” and that “there’s no reason for people not to know.” Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to come out on HBO in April.

Read it at CNN

8
Tributes Flow In for Soap Actor Who Has Died at 65
‘FULL OF PASSION’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.20.25 1:31PM EDT 
Actor Mark Dobies
Facebook/Mark Dobies

Veteran soap actor Mark Dobies, 65, died on March 11, the New York Post reported. The Guiding Light and One Life to Live star’s New Jersey obituary did not reveal a cause of death. “A loving father, accomplished athlete, and talented actor, Mark lived a life full of passion, perseverance, and love,” the obituary read, adding: “Mark’s warmth, generosity, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the love he gave so freely. May he fly high like his Birds off to heaven.” Philadelphia-born Dobies’ first on-screen role was in the drama series Fame L.A. in 1997. He later went on to famously play Dr. Noah Chase on CBS’ Guiding Light, appearing in 14 episodes in 2000. The late actor’s former publicist, Alan Locher, posted about Dobies’ death on Instagram on Wednesday. In his heartfelt caption, Locher called the news of Dobies’ death “really sad and unexpected,” adding that he was “far, far too young” to die. “I was lucky to work with Mark at Guiding Light and always knew him as a genuinely good guy,” Locher wrote. “Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mark. You will be missed! 💔.”

Read it at New York Post

Shop with Scouted

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
VACATION IN A BOTTLE?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 03.19.25 4:59PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days.

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

9
Beyonce’s Mom Hits Back at Kanye West’s Hateful ‘Meltdown’ Over Her Grandkids
ICE COLD
Sean Craig
Updated 03.20.25 1:17PM EDT 
Published 03.20.25 1:16PM EDT 
Tina Knowles, rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024.
Tina Knowles, rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. LISA O'CONNOR/Lisa O'Connor/AFP

Tina Knowles pushed back on Wednesday against the latest deranged ramblings of musician Kanye West, who took time out of a series of offensive and Nazi-themed social media tirades this week to target her two seven-year-old grandchildren. On Tuesday, West asked on social media if “anyone ever seen” the two youngest children of Knowles' daughter Beyoncé, twins she shares with her husband, the rapper and former West collaborator Jay-Z. He then used disparaging language to question their mental capacity. On Wednesday, Knowles, 71, responded with not-so-subtle jab at West, who earlier this week posted an image of himself wearing a swastika chain while posing with white supremacist livestreamer Nick Fuentes. “So I’m on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” she said, in a video posted to Instagram. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y’all know that’s funny.” She originally included a caption on her post, reviewed by TMZ, stating it was “hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil,” adding: “I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.” Amid West’s increasingly concerning behavior, TMZ reported Tuesday that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is mulling whether to ask a judge to strip him of joint legal custody of their four children.

Read it at TMZ

10
Facebook Whistleblower’s Explosive New Memoir Tops NYT Bestseller List
FLYING OFF THE SHELVES
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.20.25 1:26PM EDT 
Sheryl Sandberg.
A book featuring embarrassing claims about Sheryl Sandberg has topped the New York Times bestseller list. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The bombshell new tell-all memoir from a Facebook whistleblower has debuted atop the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list after Meta tried to block its release. The book, which made embarrassing claims about the conduct of top executives including Sheryl Sandberg, sold 60,000 copies in its first week after hitting shelves on March 11, according to the Associated Press. In the book, Sarah Wynn-Williams, once an executive at the tech giant, alleges that Sandberg once asked her to join her in bed and separately asked a female assistant to spend thousands of dollars on lingerie for the two, among other inappropriate behaviors. Sandberg, who is well known for her career self-help book Lean In, left the company in 2022. Wynn-Williams also claims that Joel Kaplan—a president at Meta (Facebook’s parent) and Sandberg’s ex-boyfriend—grinded against her at a party. The book is full of similarly shocking allegations. Meta, which denied the book’s claims to the Daily Beast, sought to block its publication, but an emergency arbitrator ruled that its publisher could release and promote it. Arbitration is ongoing to determine whether Wynn-Williams violated a non-disparagement clause in her severance agreement. The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Sandberg on the book’s success.

Read it at The Associated Press

