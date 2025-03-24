Media

MAGA Mouthpieces Offer Absolutely Bonkers Defense of Trump Admin’s Leaked War Plans

CONSPIRACIES AHEAD

The messages included information so sensitive that The Atlantic chose to forgo publishing certain texts.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
Middle EastTop Trump Negotiator Admits He May Have Been ‘Duped’
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandSavage Trump Jokes Dominate Conan O’Brien’s Kennedy Center Ceremony
Matt Young
PoliticsJasmine Crockett Hits Back at Attorney General’s Musk Warning
Sean Craig