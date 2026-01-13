MAGA Newcomer Proposes Hitting OnlyFans Models With 50% ‘Sin Tax’

A far-right Republican running for governor has proposed a 50 percent “sin tax” on the income of OnlyFans models. James Fishback, 31, outlined the proposal in a Monday interview with extreme right-wing YouTube channel NXR Studios. “If you are an OnlyFans model and you reside in Florida, get ready to pay 50 percent of your income to the state. It is called a sin tax because it’s a sin,” said Fishback, who is aligned with the far-right “groyper” movement and counts Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson as supporters. “If you are a so-called OnlyFans creator in Florida, you are going to pay 50 percent to the state on whatever you so-called earn via that online degeneracy platform,” he added. On X, he specifically called out OnlyFans model Sophie Rain as a target of his proposal. Rain went viral in October for claiming she made $83 million on the platform despite never posting nude content. Fishback, the CEO of investment firm Azoria Partners, announced his run for governor in November 2025, despite having no political experience. He previously pitched himself to President Donald Trump’s circle to Novemberernors, saying he was a fierce supporter of the president and would be his “bulldog,” sources told ABC News. He was passed over for the job and began taking shots at Trump after the president endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds over him in the gubernatorial race. He trails Donalds in the GOP primary by 70 points among voters aware that Trump endorsed his rival.